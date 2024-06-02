Fabrizio Romano reveals how Chelsea stunned Newcastle with Adarabioyo transfer steal

Chelsea are set to beat Newcastle United to the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on how Chelsea snuck in ahead of Newcastle United to secure the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Adarabioyo became a hot property after a sterling spell at Fulham came to an end with the imminent expiration of his contract.

Romano has now revealed that Adarabioyo was in advanced talks with Newcastle over a move to Tyneside, however, they could not get the deal over the line, allowing Chelsea to swoop in and secure the former Cottager.

Adarabioyo is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Chelsea and he is likely to be announced as Chelsea’s first signing of the season.

The capture looks to be a good sign for Chelsea who have growing concerns about their ability to attract players while also avoiding FFP and Sustainability rules pitfalls.

Romano believes that the signing is a smart piece of business for Chelsea considering what Adarabioyo could offer the club given his age and ability.

He added that he believes the deal will be concluded next week and that is also when Chelsea will announce the signing.

Newcastle fiddle while Tosin Adarabioyo heads to Chelsea

Romano said that Newcastle United procrastinated when it came to completing the deal for the defender which opened the door for Chelsea to make the capture.

“Chelsea are about to sign a new centre-back with the free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo,” Romano said in his CaughtOffside column update.

“A verbal agreement has been reached, and documents will be signed next week after his medical tests if everything goes to plan.

“Newcastle were close to signing the defender, who is a free agent after deciding to leave Fulham, but the deal was never done. They were one step away, but it was never a done deal in terms of things being signed, it was just advanced talks. Chelsea have been able to convince him on their long term project, the vision, and Enzo Maresca’s ideas were also shared during their conversations.

“So, Adarabioyo has accepted their proposal as deal will be completed next week. It looks like smart business by Chelsea, in my opinion, as they sign a proven Premier League player on a free, someone with experience but not old, so a good long-term option and a smart first signing for new manager Enzo Maresca.

“There was interest from a lot of other clubs, not just Newcastle – back in January AC Milan were also showing an interest, and also other clubs around Europe.”

