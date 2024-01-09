Fabrizio Romano reveals twist just before Chelsea transfer goes through, with new value now fixed

Before leaving Chelsea on loan for Borussia Dortmund, Ian Maatsen has agreed a new contract with his parent club that includes a release clause, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Maatsen is on the verge of completing his temporary move to Dortmund for the rest of the season after struggling for starts in his preferred position at left-back since his return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Dutchman needs gametime if he is to continue developing at the rate he did while on loan at Burnley last season. In that regard, Dortmund look like an ideal fit.

They only have one natural left-back, Ramy Bensebaini, and he will be unavailable while Algeria are involved at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Therefore, Maatsen has found a club where he will presumably be able to play regularly, experiencing the high level of the Champions League too.

Whether or not he will have a future back at Chelsea after his loan spell has been up for question. His existing contract with the club has only been due to last until the end of next season.

But in a late twist on the day Maatsen is due to fly to Germany, Romano has revealed via X that Chelsea have tied the 21-year-old to a new contract.

Chelsea have managed to extend Maatsen’s deal until 2027, which decreases the pressure of having to sell him this summer.

However, they have taken a step towards finalising his permanent departure by including a release clause in his new deal.

While Romano has not specified the value of the new clause, it means Maatsen will be available for a fixed price when it becomes active in the summer.

Dortmund discover Maatsen transfer requirements

There is no option for Dortmund to buy Maatsen at the end of his loan spell, but they will now have a clear message of how much to pay if they decide they want to keep him.

Since the release clause would be open for any club, though, there is no guarantee that Dortmund would have first refusal on the Netherlands under-21 international.

Chelsea have used a similar strategy to what they did with Romelu Lukaku over the summer. The striker’s loan to Roma does not contain a purchase clause either, but the Blues did write a release clause into his deal to simplify any future negotiations.

They do not yet know if Roma or anyone else will activate Lukaku’s clause, but it is there for the taking. Similarly, it will take some time to determine where Maatsen will be playing next season.

But the next six months of his career are all lined up now as he prepares to undergo a medical with Dortmund on Wednesday.

Edin Terzic’s side will be back in competitive action on Saturday when they visit Darmstadt for their first Bundesliga match since the mid-season break, during which they have been on a warm-weather training camp.

