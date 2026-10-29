Romano drops ‘transfer alert’ bombshell on PSG signing Estevao from Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the future of Estevao Willian amid claims from France the Blues have greenlit a January switch to PSG.

Estevao’s situation at Chelsea is an increasingly curious one, with the Brazilian attacker rarely featuring under Xabi Alonso.

In the Premier League last time out, Alonso moved Morgan Rogers up front in Joao Pedro’s absence. But instead of selecting Estevao, Geovany Quenda was drafted in.

Against Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday night, Estevao looked sure to start with both Pedro and Cole Palmer absent.

But again, there was no place for the 14-cap Brazilian who didn’t even make it off the bench either.

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Speaking post-match, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stated: “I understand [Estevao’s] situation and that he could be happier for sure. Every player wants to play, wants to be part of the team.

“We have had some intense games and there will be moments for everything. I’m sure that Este will have his moment. It’s my responsibility and we need to deal with that.”

Earlier this week, reports in France talked up PSG moving for Estevao in January after losing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a season-ending ACL injury.

It was also claimed Chelsea are willing to greenlight a six-month loan deal on three conditions.

The conditions stated in the piece were the loan was a straight loan and doesn’t contain an option/obligation to buy, PSG covering 100 percent of the player’s wages, and some form of guarantee over playing time.

The speculation has prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to weigh in on the situation. The latest he’s hearing is there has been no “transfer alert”, meaning that as of now, Estevao leaving Chelsea to join PSG or any other club is not a hot topic.

Fabrizio Romano clarifies Estevao situation

Romano stated on his YouTube channel: “I’m receiving again tonight about Estevao because in 2025 we all had the feeling in the football world, journalists, fans. whoever is involved. that Estevao was going to become the big thing.

“He was on the way to become a big thing, doing very well with Chelsea, doing very well with the Brazilian national team. an important player, an important talent for sure.

“Now under Xabi Alonso, Estevao is not finding so much game time.

“So many of you again tonight after the Liverpool game, Estevao once again not considered as a crucial part of the team

by Alonso.

“Many of you asking me what’s going on if he can already leave in the January window. Two quick things guys on Estevao.

“The first one, Alonso replied after the game. He said ‘I know he can be happier in this moment. probably he’s not the happiest guy on on earth, but at the same time he had an injury, he has to recover in a proper way, it’s not always easy with English football and these kind of games, I need him to be 100 percent ready, his time, his moments will come soon.

“So that’s the message from Alonso, Then on the other side from club side from Chelsea side. there is still no, let me call it, transfer alert.

“So Chelsea are not in a position where, okay, we need to sell Estevao or we need to find a solution for Estevao in January.

“That’s not the case as of now. Obviously, the next months are going to be important when you have a player like Estevao so young, obviously to give him time and to let him develop is important.

“He needs to play. He has to play. This is a special talent.

“Alonso’s point is also about the competitions. Chelsea don’t have European football. They are now out of the Carabao Cup.

“So, the games are limited and that’s a point as well. But at the moment, no kind of alert in terms of okay, let’s find a solution in January has started at Chelsea.

“But obviously November, December, even January and the next months are going to be important to make sure Estevao is really happy at the club.”

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