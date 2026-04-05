Chelsea look set to win the race for exciting midfielder Valentin Barco, with respected reporter Fabrizio Romano bringing a big update on the 21-year-old’s future.

Barco has long been seen as one of Argentina’s most promising talents, but failed to break into the first team at Brighton, who he joined back in 2024.

The playmaker ultimately signed for BlueCo-owned Strasbourg for around £8.5million last summer after an initial loan spell, and he has impressed for the French side.

Barco has made 38 appearances across all competitions this season, notching two goals and eight assists in the process. He is a key reason why Strasbourg remain in the fight for European qualification.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Chelsea are in pole position to sign the midfielder this summer, and crucially, have reached an agreement with Barco on personal terms.

“Valentín Barco has said yes to Chelsea move, personal terms agreed ahead of potential summer transfer,” Romano posted on X.

“Colo Barco wants #CFC and it’s all set on player side. Up to Chelsea if/when to proceed, in total control of the deal being at Strasbourg.”

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Chelsea expected to sign 21y/o maestro

One of Barco’s best traits is his versatility. He generally plays in a box-to-box role in midfield, but has also featured as a number six and has performed well at left-back and left-midfield, too.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior obviously knows Barco well, having managed Strasbourg until halfway through this season, and the interest suggests he’s open to a reunion with the youngster.

Reports in February suggested Rosenior has personally requested Barco’s signing at Chelsea.

But the question for Barco will be how much of a role he will have with the Blues, and whether he can force his way into the starting XI.

Moises Caicedo is one of the first names on the team sheet for Chelsea and the same can be said about Enzo Fernandez.

Despite recent speculation surrounding Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that he will be going nowhere anytime soon.

In fact, we understand that Chelsea want to tie Fernandez down to a lucrative new contract.

With this in mind, Barco will be signed to compete with Fernandez, rather than as a replacement for his compatriot.

Latest Chelsea news: Sunderland star linked / Vinicius Jr ‘contact’ made

Meanwhile, a shock report has claimed that Chelsea are plotting a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, and could go as high as £60million with a bid for him this summer.

The highly-rated stopper is viewed as a potential replacement for Robert Sanchez, whose form has been inconsistent this season.

In other news, we have revealed today that Chelsea have been in contact with intermediaries regarding a potential move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been spoken to as uncertainty surrounds the future of the world-class Brazilian winger.

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