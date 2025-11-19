Felipe Morais of Brazil Under-17 and Cruzeiro is wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea have sent Cruzeiro an offer as they look to beat Barcelona to a deal for Brazilian starlet Felipe Morais, it has been claimed.

Brazilian outlet PH Cruzeirense report that Chelsea have ‘submitted a €10million bid’ (£9m / $12m) to bring Morais to England. Barcelona have ‘shown interest’, but so far only the Blues have acted on such plans.

Chelsea’s offer is notable as it is worth just a tenth of Morais’ huge €100m (£88m / $116m) release clause.

Who is Felipe Morais?

A right-footed central attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger on either flank

Is viewed as the best youngster in the Cruzeiro academy and currently represents their U20s

Is shining at the U17 World Cup, where Brazil will face Morocco in the quarter-finals on Friday

While Cruzeiro do not expect that exit clause to be met in full, they want Chelsea to increase their proposal before greenlighting the player’s exit.

PH Cruzeirense add that the Brazilian Serie A side would ideally like to keep Morais for another few seasons so he could continue his development and increase his transfer value, but that will depend on whether Chelsea return with an enticing bid in the coming weeks.

Morais’ dazzling performances at the U17 World Cup, where he has notched two goals in five games, have captured the attention of Chelsea and Barca, with clubs viewing him as a ‘standout’ player at the tournament.

On the latest episode of his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Chelsea’s interest in the 17-year-old. However, he did not discuss whether Enzo Maresca’s side have actually sent a proposal.

“Chelsea will keep going with their strategy of trying to bring in the best young talents in world football,” the journalist said.

“[Director of global recruitment] Sam Jewell went to close the deal in South America for Deinner Ordonez and I can confirm reports that Chelsea are tracking Brazilian midfielder Felipe Morais.”

Morais could follow Ordonez to Chelsea

Morais is the latest South American starlet Chelsea have set their sights on after agreeing a deal for Deinner Ordonez last week.

The Ecuadorian centre-back will move to Stamford Bridge in January 2028 after Romano revealed Chelsea have struck an agreement with Independiente del Valle for his services.

The Blues are understood to have beaten Liverpool and at least two major European clubs to Ordonez’s capture.

Chelsea see South America as arguably the best talent factory in the world right now. Brazilian duo Estevao Willian and Andrey Santos are currently picking up first-team minutes under Maresca.

Chelsea also have the likes of Aaron Anselmino, Kendry Paez, Deivid Washington and Facundo Buonanotte on their books.

Out of those players, Chelsea are expecting big things from Anselmino and Paez in particular.

Argentine centre-half Anselmino is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, while Ecuadorian playmaker Paez is continuing his development at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg.

Striker signing next up for Chelsea?

Chelsea may already be planning their next move after Morais, too.

It emerged on October 20 that Chelsea are tracking Joaquin Panichelli, the Argentina centre-forward starring for Strasbourg.

Panichelli has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances so far this season, form which has alerted Jewell and other Chelsea scouts.

The Blues have agreed a deal for Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha, and Panichelli could be among two stars to follow in his footsteps by making the switch to west London.

Although, such a transfer would infuriate Strasbourg fans, who are angry at losing their best players to Chelsea – arguably BlueCo’s ‘favourite’ club.

