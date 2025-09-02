Fermin Lopez has spoken about the summer transfer window and his decision to stay at Barcelona, amid strong interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s men made an offer to Barca for Lopez towards the end of the window and were keen on bringing the classy attacking midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea moved away from one of their major targets at the time, Xavi Simons, in order to try and pursue a deal for Lopez.

And now the 22-year-old Spain international has been talking about the situation in a new interview with Mundo Deportivo, revealing why he always wanted to stay in Catalonia.

“Well, in the end, my priority has always been to be at Barça. I arrived when I was 12; it was my dream to be here, to be able to reach the first team,” he said.

“It’s always a compliment when there’s interest from other clubs, but the truth is, I always had the idea of ​​staying at Barça and being able to succeed here.”

Lopez also said he was grateful for Hansi Flick’s support and also dampened Chelsea’s hopes of making a bid for his signature again in the future.

“It’s been very important, because I’ve always fought to be here, to play for Barça,” he added.

“My goal is to stay here. You know, in football you never know and there are things that don’t depend on you, but my priority has always been to stay at Barça.”

