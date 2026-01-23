Chelsea are reportedly planning to launch a mammoth bid worth €100million for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, amid speculation over Cole Palmer’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are long-term admirers of Lopez, having considered a move for him over the summer, and he is once again being linked with a switch to the London side.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are ‘prepared to offer €100million (£86.7m / $118.2m)’ to sign the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

Lopez has been in extremely impressive form this season, notching 10 goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, and he is a key reason why they sit top of the LaLiga table.

The report claims that new Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior ‘has identified the player as a priority,’ and views Lopez as a new ‘linchpin’ for his side.

Barcelona, for their part, want to keep the youngster, but a €100m bid would seriously test their resolve as they continue to face financial difficulties.

The reported interest comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer, who is said to be homesick and considering a return to the north-west of England, with Manchester United interested.

Chelsea won’t panic buy Fermin Lopez

While it is true that Chelsea are admirers of Lopez, the suggestions that a €100million bid could be on the way must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fichajes have a history of breaking outlandish stories that ultimately bear no fruit, and there is a good chance that we see something similar with their reporting on Lopez.

Chelsea’s have other priorities for this month’s transfer window – it would be a major shock for them to splash such a huge sum on an attacking midfielder.

It’s also worth noting that Rosenior has played down rumours of a potential Palmer exit, negating the need for any panicked attacking midfield signings this month.

“I spoke with Cole, and he seems and is very happy to be here”, Rosenior said. “For sure, Palmer is a huge part of our plans in the long-term. He’s feeling in a good place and joined training today.”

Meanwhile, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Croatian defensive prodigy Leon Jakirovic snubbed interest from Chelsea and United ahead of committing to Italian giants Inter Milan.

The 18‑year‑old centre‑back has been on the radar of Europe’s elite ever since emerging as one of the standout performers at the recent Under‑17 World Cup.

In other news, West Ham remain interested in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, who is yet to make a single appearance for the Blues this season.

He has been reintegrated into Chelsea’s first team by Liam Rosenior, but Disasi is considering his options and hasn’t ruled out a move to the Hammers.

