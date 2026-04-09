Fernandez agent details World Cup ‘need’ after Chelsea star did ‘nothing wrong’

Enzo Fernandez’s agent has reiterated that his client did “nothing wrong” to bring about the ban imposed by Liam Rosenior amid reports of an exit from Chelsea this summer.

Fernandez caused a stir following Chelsea’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League when he said “we’ll see” when asked about his Stamford Bridge future.

The Blues vice-captain stoked the fires of his rumoured despondency at Chelsea and interest in a move to Real Madrid by admitting he would like to “live in Madrid”.

Rosenior claimed the midfielder had “crossed a line” and after he sat out Chelsea’s 7-0 win over Port Vale as a “sanction” for his comments, Fernandez is also set to watch the crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday from the sidelines.

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, branded the ban “unfair” last week, adding that he would “explore options” for his client after the World Cup if an agreement over improved contract terms couldn’t be agreed with Chelsea.

Despite again insisting that Fernandez did “nothing wrong”, Pastore has now revealed that the midfielder has “apologised” for his actions and that everything has been “cleared up”.

“We have already spoken about this over the last few days. These were comments he made with no intention of causing problems at Chelsea,” Javier Pastore told Top Mercato.

“He is the captain, one of the leaders of the team. He has shown his best side on the pitch this season. He only spoke about a city [Madrid]. Then there were many interviews in a short space of time where he talked about his future.

“The media mixed a lot of things together and started saying he was going to leave Chelsea. There is nothing at all to it.

“We are on the same wavelength with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday and the day before between Chelsea and the player. There was never really a problem. We have cleared things up.

“What happened, happened. We explained to the player that, even if he did nothing wrong, he should not have said that.

“He is only 25 years old. He is still young and still has things to learn. We explained to the club that he said it without any malice and that he was wrong to do so.

“He naturally apologised to the club, his teammates, the manager, the sporting director, everyone. We are all on the same page. It was simply a matter of clearing up a misunderstanding.”

Chelsea are currently one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with that spot now confirmed as being enough to secure Champions League football for next season, and there’s little doubt on the basis of his form this season that the Blues would be better off with Fernandez playing against City on Sunday.

Only Joao Pedro (25) has more goal contributions in all competitions than Fernandez’s 18 for Chelsea this season.

Looking ahead of the run-in, Pastore added: “Chelsea are playing for a Champions League place through the Premier League, which is hugely important for the club.

“Enzo needs to play because he has a World Cup coming up. Chelsea need him because he is a key player in their team.

“We spoke, we sorted everything out on both sides. Things are perfectly clear. There is no conflict whatsoever.

“Enzo still has six years on his contract and we need to work together — that is what we are doing.”

More Chelsea news: Leipzig scramble, Barco contract and Darwin Nunez(?!)

Massive scramble ON as Liverpool, Arsenal among multiple Prem clubs told Leipzig star is LEAVING – sources

Chelsea agree six-year contract with exciting new signing and Brighton to benefit from stunning deal

Chelsea in contact over shock Darwin Nunez transfer as ex-Liverpool striker eyes stunning return

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.