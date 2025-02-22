Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a bid for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window, as the Blues’ stance on a potential deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is also revealed.

Torres has been on the books of Barcelona since January 2022 when he joined from Manchester City for an initial transfer fee of £46.3million. It has not always been smooth sailing for the Spain international at Barca, but he has contributed with important goals and assists.

Hailed by Man City manager Pep Guardiola for having “an incredible sense of goal”, Torres has scored 10 goals and given three assists in 26 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has deployed Torres primarily as a left-winger this season, although he has scored more goals when played as a centre-forward.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have taken a shine to Torres and are determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that the Premier League club are ready to make an offer of €30million (£25m / $31.4m) for Torres, who won the Premier League and the EFL Cup with Man City in 2020-21.

With Torres not guaranteed a place in the Barcelona starting line-up due to competition for places, Chelsea’s bid could open the door for a possible departure for the 24-year-old, who won Euro 2024 with Spain.

The report has noted that with players such as Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku potentially leaving Chelsea for good in the summer transfer window, the Blues view Torres as “an interesting piece for the attack”.

Chelsea also want Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Chelsea are never shy of splashing the cash and signing multiple players for the same position in the same transfer window, so it does not come as a surprise that the London club are showing interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Just like Torres, Diaz has played predominantly as a left-winger this season, with the Colombia international also being deployed as a centre-forward by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and given three assists in 36 matches in all competitions this season.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea have joined Barcelona in the race for Diaz.

This is not the first time that the Liverpool winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

There were reports in Diaz’s native Colombia earlier this month about Chelsea’s interest in the Liverpool ace.

Diaz is one of the best players in the Liverpool squad, and it will be interesting to see if Slot sanctions an exit for him in the summer.

Latest Chelsea news: Gittens bid, Gyokeres interest

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has said that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all are ready to make big offers for the 20-year-old England Under-21 international winger.

Chelsea need to sign a new striker this summer, and there is speculation that the Blues are considering an in-demand player for that position.

It has been reported that Chelsea are back in the race for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Manchester United are also said to be keen on a deal for the striker this summer.

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

The Italian media has reported that Milan are ready to sell the winger this summer.

Chelsea and Barcelona are keen on Leao and are now on alert.

