Chelsea star on brink of exit as Alonso shelves any plans to sign replacement – Exclusive

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge, with Strasbourg advancing towards finalising a deal that would see the Denmark international secure regular first-team football.

An agreement between the two BlueCo-owned clubs is described as “almost done,” according to sources close to the negotiations.

The 24-year-old has already left Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Australia and returned to the UK in order to complete the formalities.

Salary details remain the principal outstanding issue, but both parties are confident a resolution can be reached swiftly.

Jørgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for £20.7million and signed a long-term contract. But, despite flashes of quality, particularly during the club’s Conference League success, he has spent the majority of his time as understudy to Robert Sánchez.

Limited Premier League appearances have left the Swedish-born keeper frustrated and keen to prioritise consistent minutes that will also bolster his international prospects with Denmark.

Chelsea are understood to be open to the departure, whether on a permanent basis or as a loan.

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No plans for Chelsea to dip into keeper market

The Blues do not intend to recruit an immediate replacement, with highly rated Belgian prospect Mike Penders returning from a productive loan spell at Strasbourg and expected to compete for a first-team place under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

For Strasbourg, the arrival of Jørgensen would represent a significant upgrade between the posts and maintain the close relationship between the two clubs under the same ownership group.

The French side have benefited from several Chelsea loanees in recent seasons, and this move continues that approach.

Should the transfer be completed in the coming days, it would mark one of the first high-profile exits of Chelsea’s summer window.

Supporters of both clubs will await confirmation, with the expectation that Jørgensen can now establish himself as a number one and continue his development away from the intense competition at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, my TEAMtalk colleague Graeme Bailey has revealed how Chelsea have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue to sign Jordan Henderson after holding what’s described as “positive talks”, although the Blues are far from alone in their pursuit of the former Liverpool captain.

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