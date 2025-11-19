Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen wants to leave in the January transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, while another reliable source has revealed whether the Blues will let him go.

Jorgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for £20.7million (€23.5m, $27m) on a seven-year contract. The Denmark international was delighted to have made the move at the time, revealing that it was “a dream come true” for him to have earned the right to play for “one of the biggest clubs in the world”.

However, the 23-year-old goalkeeper has managed to play just 28 matches for Chelsea since his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has made Robert Sanchez his number one goalkeeper, with Jorgensen having played just once in the Premier League and only once in the Champions League so far this season.

Although Jorgensen has played twice in the Carabao Cup, he wants more playing and has decided to leave, according to Romano.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In terms of exits and so an imminent potential, an imminent move, at Chelsea, could be for Filip Jorgensen, former Villarreal goalkeeper who joined Chelsea to be in a competitive opportunity to try to become the starting goalkeeper.

“But Enzo Maresca looks quite clear – the starting goalkeeper in the key games and on a regular basis is Robert Sanchez.

“And, so what I can reveal to you today is that Filip Jorgensen together with his agents is considering to leave Chelsea already in the January transfer window.

“Jorgensen respects Chelsea’s strategy, respects also what Enzo Maresca and his staff are deciding, but at the same time, while he’s a very good professional, a very serious boy and not just a very good goalkeeper, Filip Jorgensen wants to play football.

“Filip Jorgensen believes that this is an opportunity for him to go, find the right chance, go and play.

“He wants to play, he needs to play. There is a World Cup coming.

“Obviously, Denmark will have to fight for their spot, but Filip Jorgensen believes that playing on a regular basis is something too important for his career on club and country sides, and so Filip Jorgensen is considering to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.”

What are Chelsea plans regarding Filip Jorgensen?

Romano added: “Let’s see what’s going to happen, let’s see what Chelsea decide to do also because they have Sanchez, they have him and then, of course, they have also Gaga Slonina, some goalkeeper for the future.

“Don’t forget about Mike Penders, the Belgian goalkeeper signed by Chelsea in 2024, and he’s on loan performing and showing his qualities.

“So, Chelsea already have a goalkeeper planned for the future, but now Filip Jorgensen considering an exit in the January transfer window, so we will be following that situation.”

While Romano has claimed that Chelsea are yet to decide on Jorgensen’s future, Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Blues will not let the goalkeeper leave in the middle of the season.

The journalist wrote on X at 5:37pm on November 19: “Understand Chelsea have no plans to sanction a Filip Jorgensen loan in January.

“Danish keeper open to options in order to get more game time, but a temporary exit not currently on the cards as far as Chelsea are concerned.”

