Chelsea are bracing themselves for the departure of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen this summer after the Denmark international formally requested to leave the club, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Blues from Villarreal in a £20.7million deal in July 2024, has grown frustrated with his role as understudy to Robert Sanchez and is determined to secure regular first-team football.

Having spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign on the bench, Jorgensen held face-to-face talks with the Chelsea hierarchy to express his desire for a fresh challenge.

The club, now under new manager Xabi Alonso, are understood to be open to a sale on favourable terms and do not plan to recruit a direct replacement, with highly rated Belgian prospect Mike Penders, who’s been on loan at Strasbourg, set to step up.

Interest in Jorgensen has been building for some time.

During the January window, Besiktas, Genoa, and Porto all registered strong interest, while relegated Premier League side West Ham also made enquiries, viewing him as a potential starter capable of boosting their goalkeeping options and his international prospects ahead of major tournaments.

Chelsea blocked any exit then to preserve squad depth, but the landscape has shifted dramatically with the season now concluded.

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Jorgensen, who stands 6ft 5in and possesses excellent distribution, showed promise in limited appearances but has been unable to dislodge Sanchez on a consistent basis.

A move would allow him to reclaim the No 1 spot he enjoyed at Villarreal and potentially force his way into Denmark’s senior plans.

Premier League clubs are expected to join the fray as the summer window opens.

Sources stating that four Premier League sides are keen, with Jorgensen’s reasonable valuation making him an attractive proposition for sides seeking reliable, modern goalkeepers.

Besiktas, in particular, are said to view him as a defensive priority and Porto still hold strong interest.

For Chelsea, offloading the Dane will generate funds for squad reshaping under Alonso while promoting youth.

Whether Jorgensen stays in England or heads abroad remains to be seen, but his exit is now in the works in what could be one of the Blues’ first significant summer exit.

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