Fisnik Asllani is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea leading a host of Premier League suitors, amid rival interest from Barcelona.

Asslani is currently thriving at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, where he has netted seven goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances this season.

The 23-year-old Kosovo international’s versatile skill set – capable of leading the line, playing as a second striker, or even drifting to the wings – has caught the eye of several top clubs.

Hoffenheim secured his long-term future with a contract extension until 2029, yet it includes an attractive release clause valued at around €35million (£30.4m / $40.5m) – or slightly less, between €25-29 million, depending on the buyer and league.

This relatively modest fee for a player of his age and potential has made him a very attractive prospect across Europe.

In the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are particularly keen, with sources confirming they have compiled a “priority file” on the forward, viewing him as a “complete striker” and a potential bargain.

His age and profile also match the clubs recruitment policy.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation closely, with Unai Emery interested in bolstering Villa’s attack. Both clubs have scouted him “extensively” according to sources.

Barcelona in the mix for Bundesliga talisman

Further afield, Barcelona hold a special place in Asllani’s heart and he has openly declared the Catalan giants as his “dream club” since childhood, inspired by the Lionel Messi era.

Barca are tracking his progress amid their search for cost-effective attacking reinforcements and have contacted his agents.

In Germany, Bayern Munich retain interest, potentially seeing him as a developmental backup for Harry Kane, however sources have stated there has only been “light” interest from them so far.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked persistently, especially if uncertainties surround other targets like Serhou Guirassy. Again, sources say they are not pushing hard at this stage.

Asllani’s form has transformed him from a promising talent into a genuine commodity, and with the release clause active next summer, a high-profile switch seems increasingly likely.

