Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are likely to leave Chelsea this month

Chelsea are still expecting several players to leave before the transfer window slams shut, with the club willing to part ways with names not in their long-term plans.

A solution is still trying to be found for Ben Chilwell, who is not seen as a fit in Enzo Maresca’s system.

Chilwell, 28, has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season – a League Cup game against Barrow – and is ready to move to try and force his way back into the England squad. Thomas Tuchel likes the defender but ultimately he needs to play consistently if he’s to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

TEAMtalk understand that West Ham and Everton are keeping tabs on Chilwell’s situation. Juventus made an enquiry for him previously, but now they’re set to sign another Chelsea left-back – Renato Veiga – after the clubs reached a verbal agreement on a loan.

Chilwell could yet leave Chelsea late in the window and more likely on loan. Graham Potter is an admirer of his and is keen to strengthen his left-back options at West Ham. Everton are also looking to add to their left-back options.

Everton’s loan slots are currently filled but they are in talks to cancel Armando Broja’s loan from Stamford Bridge after he suffered a serious injury. If Chelsea agree to take Broja back, Chilwell could become a serious option for the Toffees.

“At the moment there isn’t a firm decision been taken [on cancelling Broja’s loan] but I think from the conversations we’ve had it’s a possibility,” Everton manager David Moyes said in a press conference on Friday.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka is another player who is expected to leave Chelsea this month. He is another name Everton have asked about, but Broja would again have to return to Stamford Bridge and the Toffees would have to pick one of Chukwuemeka or Chilwell given they only have appetite for a loan.

Chukwuemeka is drawing attention from West Ham and it is still possible he is loaned to Strasbourg because Mamamou Sarr’s arrival from Chelsea’s sister club is a pre-agreement for the summer and Caleb Wiley is set to be recalled, freeing up a loan spot.

Chelsea are also open to a permanent sale of the 21-year-old but are sticking to their asking price of £40m.

Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi has struggled for minutes. And now that Trevoh Chalobah has been recalled from his loan with Crystal Palace and with Sarr coming in at the end of the season, Chelsea are more open to allowing Disasi to leave.

Juventus made an initial enquiry for Disasi but a move to Turin looks unlikely now that Veiga is heading there instead and will be playing at centre-back.

Disasi’s former club, Monaco, are keen on a reunion with the 26-year-old but it’s unclear at this stage whether he would like to go back. Chelsea haven’t received any contact from Monaco either to date.

More late suitors will need to come forward in order for Chelsea to find a solution for Disasi this month.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another player who has struggled for minutes this term but TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are reluctant to allow him to leave.

The 26-year-old midfielder started in Chelsea’s 3-1 over Wolves on Monday and Maresca has consistently praised his attitude.

West Ham are interested in Dewsbury-Hall and that is something that could gather legs towards the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea would consider a bid of £30-35million for the former Leicester City man.

Nkunku twist possible while Tosin and Badiashile are staying at Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku hasn’t played as much as he would’ve liked this term but he is still valued by Chelsea, which is unsurprising given he’s their second top goalscorer across all competitions this season, with 13 this season.

Bayern Munich were interested in signing Nkunku but those talks are off for now. They didn’t want to meet Chelsea’s valuation of £60m, and Mathys Tel, a long-term Chelsea target, appears reluctant to go the other way. If that changes, two separate deals could still happen.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that that Nkunku could be mentioned in Chelsea’s negotiations to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, if he doesn’t join Bayern.

Centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile have also been linked with moves away from Chelsea but both players are set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea value Tosin as a leader on and off the field and despite links with Brighton, the Blues want him to stay.

As for Badiashile, the Blues are happy with the 23-year-old’s development and he’s also picked up an injury, which means the sole focus is on getting him fit again.

