Joao Felix is not in Chelsea’s plans and after a largely disappointing loan spell with AC Milan, could reportedly join Galatasaray, while a Manchester City star is also on the Turkish club’s radar.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Blues on a permanent deal for around £42m last summer, following a loan spell at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, but failed to impress Enzo Maresca.

Felix signed for Milan in January of this year and has scored just one goal in 13 appearances for the Italian giants. He hasn’t started a Serie A fixture since February, so it’s highly unlikely Milan will try and sign him permanently this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Galatasaray are being ‘informed’ about Felix’s situation and are considering a move for him this summer.

Veteran Galatasaray star Dries Mertens is expected to retire at the end of this season and the club has ambitions to replace him in the No.10 position, with Felix among their leading targets.

Interestingly, the report claims that Galatasaray are also keeping an eye on Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract with Man City will expire in June.

It’s also claimed that Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has ‘offered’ the Chelsea loanee to Galatasaray – and Felix is ‘open’ to the move to Istanbul.

Aston Villa also interested in Joao Felix – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealed last month that Chelsea are keen to sell Felix this summer – but he could be given another opportunity in the Premier League.

However, Chelsea do not want to make a book loss on Felix, so sending him out on loan next season is also a possibility.

Felix’s wages of £70,000 per week, according to Capology, are an obstacle for his suitors and it remains to be seen whether clubs like Galatasaray would be willing to match his current terms.

TEAMtalk understands that Aston Villa remain admirers of Felix, so it’s possible that they could make a move for the Chelsea man this summer.

Again, wages could be an issue for Villa, who also have to consider the futures of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

With Donyell Malen also at Villa and Morgan Rogers playing in a more central position, Villa may feel that they have enough options if Rashford and Asensio both stay, but they are still keeping tabs on Felix’s situation, per our sources.

As for Gundogan, we have consistently reported that Man City are willing to allow several senior players to leave to make way for a new generation of superstars.

As mentioned, the German’s contract with the Cityzens expires at the end of the season. There is currently no concrete indications of an extension being offered, so Gundogan leaving on a free transfer is a real possibility.

Gundogan reportedly has interest from the Saudi Pro League, who are most likely to offer close to his current wage of £230,000 per week.

