Former Chelsea man ready to snub Blues return for ‘more attractive’ offers, with Boehly to blame

Marc Guehi does not want to return to Chelsea partially because of Todd Boehly

Former Chelsea man Marc Guehi will reportedly turn down an approach to return to the club, as he will favour ‘more attractive’ offers from other clubs, in the wake of the poor treatment of established Blues stars.

Guehi was the subject of interest from a number of Premier Leagues sides in the summer. Liverpool and Newcastle were the main names interested in signing him.

The Magpies came closest, as they were willing to pay £70million, before Crystal Palace were said to have raised the price to £75million to keep Guehi out of reach.

Now, he is being linked with a return to Chelsea, but it’s believed he will not look upon that opportunity too favourably.

Indeed, Football Insider states he could ‘turn down’ a move back to Stamford Bridge, as ‘more attractive’ offers are expected to arrive for him.

It is believed there are no shortage of clubs tracking him, so he won’t be forced into a move he doesn’t want.

What’s more, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly’s ‘scattergun approach’ to the transfer market, and ‘treatment of established players’ means Guehi could favour a move elsewhere.

Chelsea have long kept eyes on Guehi

After he left Chelsea for Palace in 2021, the Blues have kept their eyes on Guehi. TEAMtalk understands he has still had admirers at the club for some time.

The Blues also have a 20 per cent sell-on clause and a reported matching rights clause, which could help their case.

They were also recently reported to be keeping tabs on him ahead of a desired 2025 transfer.

But that may now have been thrown up in the air, with the defender not sharing those desires.

Chelsea plotting huge transfers

The Blues have their eyes on a number of big names in the coming transfer windows.

It is believed they could look to sign Lautaro Martinez, by offering up each of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Also remaining on Chelsea’s radar is summer target Victor Osimhen, who Napoli want to make a good sum from, and it could happen in January, with a break clause in his loan to Galatasaray meaning the Blues could get him mid-season.

Meanwhile, further back the pitch, left-back – who can also play left-wing – Patrick Dorgu is an option for improving the side.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Lecce value him at close to £34million.

Where does Guehi rank in Prem

Guehi’s statistics in last season’s Premier League show him to be one of the best ball-playing centre-backs around.

FBRef statistics have him in the 86th percentile for long passes completed among English top-flight centre-backs, and in the 85th percentile for completion percentage of medium passes.

He is also in the 92nd percentile for switches, and for a Chelsea side with a lot of pacy attackers, Guehi could be a perfect asset to send them on a breakaway.

