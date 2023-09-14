Former Chelsea man launches brutal attack on Boehly for creating a ‘mid-table’ side after £1bn spend

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has ripped into the Blues’ recruitment policy since Todd Boehly’s arrival at the club in May 2022.

The London club have spent over £1 billion on new players during the Boehly regime and only managed a 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea have once again spent heavily in the transfer market this summer, bringing in 12 new players, including Moises Caicedo, who cost a British record fee of £115m.

The club have also acquired many exciting new young yet unproven talents, but also lost the cream of their homegrown crop, notably selling the likes of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Mauricio Pochettino has got off to a somewhat disappointing start, with Chelsea winning one, drawing one and losing two of their four opening Premier League matches. They currently sit, once again, in 12th place.

The manager will hope that the signings made this summer will be enough to turn their form around. Begovic, however, is not convinced.

Begovic ‘lost for words’ over Chelsea mismanagement

Speaking to Alex Goldberg on The Byline Podcast, Begovic gave a damning assessment of Chelsea’s approach to recruitment over the last year or so.

“I, honestly, I mean in the last 12 months… What has happened at Chelsea Football Club? It’s just beggars belief,’ Begovic said.

“I mean the squad of players at Pochettino’s disposal, the amount of money spent is 12th in the league – it’s mid-table! It is literally mid-table. If they were any higher you would be working miracles.

“You have a bit of luck with [Christopher] Nkunku, I get it, he’s a top player. Cole Palmer has only just come in. But what is going on with the recruitment of these players? Why is Chelsea Football Club re-building?

“Why is Chelsea football club in a transition? This is one of the best. I mean I’ve been there. I’m proud to have been there. It’s one of the best locations to play football in the world.”

Chelsea are certainly a shadow of the team they were when Begovic left the club in 2017. Pochettino will hope that his team’s fortunes can change when the Blues face Bournemouth away on Sunday.

