Four more Chelsea signings lined up, with Lyon duo to take Boehly transfer spree smashing through £1bn

Rampant Chelsea are showing no signs of easing up on their transfer spree with the club set to announce two more new arrivals, with a Lyon pair also being eyed as Todd Boehly prepares to smash through the £1bn barrier at Stamford Bridge.

When the Roman Abramovich era was forced to come to an abrupt end last summer owing to sanction placed by the UK Government there were some who feared the end of Chelsea’s heavy spending.

However, with Boehly the co-owner and the face of their new American owners, the Blues have actually gone more than a little gung-ho in the transfer market. And in their pursuit of excellence, Boehly has already invested well over £900m on new players at Stamford Bridge.

This summer alone, Chelsea have spent more than £300m with new boss Mauricio Pochettino investing heavily into a midfield rebuild. Indeed, they have in the past week alone spent £100m (rising to £115m) on Moises Caicedo – who endured a nightmare debut for the Blues and found himself torched by Jamie Carragher – and Romeo Lavia for £53m (rising to £58m).

Add to the mix the £105.6m invested in January on Enzo Fernandez, the Blues can now field a midfield trio costing a combined £278.6m.

The Chelsea spending, however, continues to hurtle forwards, however. And according to reports, the Blues are ready to welcome two more players to their fold prior to Friday night’s Premier League clash against Luton at Stamford Bridge.

And winless Chelsea will hope the confirmation beforehand of the arrivals of Djordje Petrovic and Deivid Washington can act as a spur to claim all three points.

Goalkeeper Petrovic is arriving in a deal from New England Revolution; the Blues paying £12.5m up front and a further £1.5m in add-ons.

Pochettino targets Lyon pair to take Boehly spending through £1bn

The Serbian will act as Chelsea’s new No 2 and back-up for another summer signing in the £25m Robert Sanchez. He will fly to England in the next 24hrs and undergo a medical. If all goes to plan, he will sign on the dotted line for the Blues.

He will be closely followed by Santos star Deivid Washington, with the 18-year-old costing an initial €16m with €4m in add-ons.

With a medical already completed, per Fabrizio Romano, it is now just a matter of time before Chelsea also confirm his signing too.

Current estimates suggest Chelsea’s spending is at £928m, prior to the captures of Washington and Petrovic. Those deals will take the club towards a staggering £959m.

However, Pochettino appears far from done and reports on Wednesday morning claim Chelsea could look to gazump West Ham in the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

The Hammers, however, remain in the driving seat for that deal with Football.London reporting Chelsea are instead on the trail of a £60m Lyon duo instead.

They claim, that, after seeing a move for Michael Olise fall through, Chelsea are instead looking to prise Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola away from the Ligue 1 outfit in a combined double deal.

Cherki and Barcola held in high regards

The 20-year-old Cherki has the more experience of the pair, featuring in 34 of their 38 Ligue 1 matches last season. Contributing to 10 goals, he is also an ever-present so far this season too.

Barcola, meanwhile, has also completed both Lyon’s matches so far, with his form drawing admiring glances from a host of top clubs.

Manchester City recently considered an approach before we revealed that Kevin De Bruyne had convinced them instead to sign Jeremy Doku.

He amassed five goals and eight assists last season from just 26 appearances, underlining his enormous potential. Also aged just 20, Barcola is tipped to win future full France international honours, having already picked up seven caps for their U21s.

Now it is reported that Joe Shields – who is Chelsea’s director of professional football and scout and who recently helped push through the signing of Lavia – is going all out to bring in the Lyon duo.

Touted as two of French football’s biggest prospects, there is no doubting that Chelsea will buying more top quality youngsters if they land on Cherki and Barcola.

And should those deals go through as expected, the Boehly era at Chelsea will top a new landmark by smashing through the £1bn mark on player purchases. Utterly astonishing!

