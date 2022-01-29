Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will try to resist the efforts of Frank Lampard to bring assistant coach Anthony Barry to Everton, according to a report.

The Toffees are finally closing in on securing a new permanent manager to replace Rafael Benitez. The Goodison Park club have offered former Chelsea player and coach Lampard the job following three interviews.

Indeed, Everton had originally angled towards bringing in ex-Fenerbahce coach Vitor Pereira. However, the Portuguese backed out after backlash from Toffees fans.

As such, Lampard looks as though he will step into the dugout on the blue half of Merseyside. Reports have claimed, though, that he will not be alongside long-term assistant Jody Morris.

Lampard and Morris worked in unison at Derby initially before moving back to Stamford Bridge together.

As a result, The Athletic claims that Lampard is now looking to bring in highly-rated Blues coach Barry.

The 35-year-old moved to Chelsea in summer 2020 after calling time on a stint as Wigan’s assistant manager. He therefore worked with Lampard for half a season before the 43-year-old got the sack last January.

But while Tuchel shook up his coaching staff, he kept Barry on and he remains an assistant to the German.

Chelsea confident of bringing in De Ligt on cut price deal Chelsea are confident they can bring in De Ligt from Juventus this summer as player doesn’t want new contract

The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson in fact labelled the approach for the coach the “most significant” aspect for Chelsea of Lampard’s impending move back to the Premier League.

The reporter added that Tuchel and Chelsea “will fight” to keep him at the club.

Barry made his name as a player in the lower divisions as a midfielder. He won the National League with Accrington Stanley in 2006.

Players Real Madrid could sign to usher in a new galactico era, including Man Utd and Chelsea stars

Later in his career, he played alongside Jamie Vardy at Fleetwood to help the club earn back-to-back promotions to reach the Football League.

However, injury began to affect him and he focused on coaching while at Accrington Stanley. He has since become a vital part of the success under Tuchel at Chelsea.

Lampard eyeing Chelsea transfer raid for Everton

As well as one of Chelsea’s coaches, Lampard also reportedly wants to sign Blues star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The midfielder only played briefly under Lampard during the manager’s single full season in charge in 2019/20 because of injury.

Last term, Loftus-Cheek went on loan to Fulham and his future looked uncertain once Tuchel came in.

This season, though, he has stayed at Stamford Bridge and now Lampard is reportedly eyeing a raid up.