‘Either sell him or he needs to retire’ – Chelsea fans react to latest Reece James news

Chelsea fans have reacted with frustration after Enzo Maresca revealed that club captain Reece James has suffered yet another injury setback that will keep him on the sidelines again.

The England defender actually embarked on his latest comeback a month ago but has been used by a cautious Maresca in an effort to ease him back into the fold.

James made four appearances in the space of three weeks prior to the international break and had been hoping to use the last fortnight to step up his rehabilitation and fitness levels.

However, the 24-year-old has sustained a new hamstring problem and won’t feature this weekend against Leicester City in the Premier League.

“We have just one injured player, that is Reece [James],” said Maresca at his Chelsea pre-match press conference. “He felt something small and we don’t want to take any risk.

“He is the only one for sure who is injured. The rest, some are better, some are still a doubt. We have to see. It’s hamstring, it’s a muscle problem and we don’t want to take any risk.”

James’ last absence means that Malo Gusto will once again fill the right-back role. but Chelsea fans appear to be running out of patience with their captain – if the comments on his latest setback are anything to go by.

“Reece james might never reach his peak at Chelsea,” said one dejected fan, while another added “Either sell him or he needs to retire at this point and take up coaching….. availability is the best ability.”

Another fan was not quite so damning but still thinks the club might need to sign a replacement, adding: “I wouldn’t sell him but we need another right-back asap.

James is not the only high-profile member of Chelsea’s defence who has been struck down with injury this season with Maresca regularly having been forced to chop and change.

“We changed full-backs with the way we want to play,” Maresca said when asked if he knew his best defence. “One day, we want to move the centre-backs too.”

READ MORE ➡️ 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

Latest Chelsea news: Fernandez price named / Pundit gives reason for Nkunku snubs

Chelsea have named their price for struggling midfielder Enzo Fernandez, amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

Nearly two years ago, Chelsea completed the signing of the Argentine from Benfica for a British-record fee of £106.8m (€128.3m, $135m) but he has not lived up to that hefty price tag since then.

While Fernandez has chipped in with seven goals and 10 assists in 77 appearances, the 23-year-old has struggled to stamp his authority on games.

And, having lost his place to Romeo Lavia in recent weeks, Fichajes claims Todd Boehly’s Chelsea want €120m (£99.9m, $126.3m) for his services amid Real Madrid interest.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed what he thinks is the real reason behind Christopher Nkunku being reduced to a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge this season.

How long will Enzo Maresca last as Chelsea head coach?