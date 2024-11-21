A ‘frustrated’ Ben Chilwell is reportedly looking for a Chelsea exit and a certain European giant may be able to grant his wish in the January transfer window.

The left-back swapped Leicester City for Chelsea in August 2020 for £45m (€54m, $56.8m), and in his first season there he was a hit with the Blues.

The England international helped the west London outfit win the Champions League the following May, and he has since racked up 107 appearances in total. But just one of those games have come this season as Chilwell has fallen out of favour under current head coach Enzo Maresca.

The 27-year-old was linked with a summer move to Manchester United but the defender could be in for an eye-catching transfer in early 2025.

Tuttosport claims Juventus are interested in signing him due to a defensive shortage at Thiago Motta’s team, with Bremer and Juan Cabal long-term injury concerns.

The report adds that ‘movements’ have taken place between Juve and Chelsea over a possible move, with the player ‘frustrated’ about his lack of game time.

Reports suggest Chelsea would be happy to let Chilwell leave on loan and he would be content with reducing his wages to get regular football. The former Huddersfield Town loanee is said to be at the top of the Serie A team’s shortlist for left-backs and they appreciate his skillset.

Chilwell not in Maresca’s plans

United reportedly passed up the chance to bring the ex-Leicester man to Old Trafford despite left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being long-term absentees.

Chilwell is behind Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto and Reece James in the full-back Chelsea pecking order this season and head coach Maresca made it clear he is not really in his plans.

Before he handed the 5ft 11in player his first appearance of the season in a 5-0 win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup in late September, the Italian said: “Hopefully we can give him some minutes tomorrow.

“The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training. He will be in the squad tomorrow and hopefully we can give him some minutes.”

The Englishman, whose contract runs until 2027, is yet to play a single minute of first-team football for Chelsea since then and it seems a parting of the ways is inevitable.

Real Madrid want Chelsea star

Chelsea reportedly want €120m (£99.9m, $126.3m) for Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, amid links with Real Madrid.

The Blues forked out £106.8m (€128.3m, $135m) for the Benfica star in early 2023 but he has arguably not lived up to that price tag since then.

TEAMtalk also revealed that Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi.

The 22-year-old is impressing for the Cherries this season and is attracting interest from in and outside of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, the Blues have been tipped to sell 21-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei in January, with Inter Milan linked with the youngster.

