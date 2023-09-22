Game over for Chelsea star, as Tottenham, Nott’m Forest get second chance to make January splash

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it’s 100 percent likely a Chelsea star leaves the club in January, and Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and a European giant now have a second chance to make their moves.

The Blues were once again among the busiest clubs in the summer window, though a handful of expected moves did not come to pass.

One regarded an exit for centre-half Trevoh Chalobah who has tumbled down the pecking order this term.

The integration of Levi Colwill and arrival of Axel Disasi has placed two further obstacles in between Chalobah and regular game-time at centre-half. The ever-classy Thiago Silva is still going strong too and is arguably the first name on the teamsheet at present.

As such, Chelsea were open to letting Chalobah leave over the summer and interest was widespread.

Bayern Munich pursued a loan deal, with ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel keen to forge a reunion.

A loan didn’t appeal to Chelsea who accepted a £25m bid from Nottingham Forest in the latter stages of the window. However, Chalobah rejected Steve Cooper’s side, preferring Bayern in the event he were turfed out of Stamford Bridge.

In a remarkable late twist, Fabrizio Romano reported Tottenham had made a loan approach on deadline day. Obviously, their last-gasp effort was unsuccessful.

Chalobah thus remained in west London, though per a fresh update, only until January.

Chalobah and Chelsea aligned – January exit awaits

“Pochettino protected the player when saying he’s the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t play,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “So denying reports of Chalobah being frozen out at Chelsea.

“But what I can tell you is the expectation is very clear – he’s going to leave Chelsea in January.

“That’s the very clear expectation around [both] the player’s side and the club’s side.

“It doesn’t mean that he can’t play for Chelsea any more. It doesn’t mean that he won’t have any chances in the next weeks and months as a Chelsea player.

“But the expectation in terms of transfers and in terms of the club and in terms of Trevoh Chalobah is to look for solutions in January, and to leave the club in January.”

With a winter window exit clearly on the cards, all eyes are on whether any of the three interested clubs from the summer reignite their raids.

