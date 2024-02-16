Game over for expensive Boehly signing as Chelsea put established star up for sale

An established Chelsea star who's no longer in their long-term plans has been transfer-listed

A senior Chelsea star signed by Todd Boehly is NOT in the club’s long-term plans, with a report stating the Blues will now explore a summer sale.

Among the many things to be critical of Todd Boehly about since taking charge at Chelsea, putting his hand in his pocket certainly isn’t one of them.

The Chelsea part-owner has overseen a gigantic spend of over £1bn on new signings in just four transfer windows. However, the club’s on-field results are yet to match their off-field ambitions.

The signing of so many younger players is with a view to breeding success further down the line. Nonetheless, a handful of readymade stars in the primes of their careers have also arrived.

Raheem Sterling is a player who fits that billing, with the 29-year-old costing a hefty £47.5m when plucked from Manchester City in Boehly’s first window at the helm.

Sterling has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 68 matches for the Blues. While those figures represent a drop in the level of output he produced at City, he’s by no means alone in struggling in the final third at Stamford Bridge.

Now, according to online outlet HITC, Sterling’s stint with Chelsea could conclude at the two-year mark.

They state the lively winger is no longer in Chelsea’s long-term plans. As such, the Blues ‘will look to move the versatile forward on this summer.’

Sterling is under contract until 2027, meaning Chelsea are in a strong position to attempt to recoup much of the £47.5m fee they paid.

However, the player’s advancing age means Chelsea may have to accept a loss on the deal.

Two more big names to leave

Elsewhere, HITC add to rampant speculation Thiago Silva won’t be offered a contract extension when suggesting his time is also up.

The classy centre-half, 39, will become a free agent at season’s end and the Blues reportedly won’t put forward fresh terms.

Chelsea already have a plethora of centre-backs on their books and in theory, might not be forced into signing a direct replacement.

Indeed when all are fit, Mauricio Pochettino can call upon Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill. Trevoh Chalobah is also on the books, but like Silva is expected to depart in the summer.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk exclusively learned on February 12 that Chelsea will also seek to offload left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard has failed to meet expectations since arriving from Brighton for an initial transfer fee of £55m.

Ben Chilwell and even centre-back Colwill have been favoured in the left-back position by Pochettino at various stages this season.

