Gary Neville names three signings Chelsea urgently need to provide Pochettino with top-four platform

Gary Neville feels Chelsea are in danger of losing sight of the Premier League’s top-four places unless Todd Boehly signs three elite players to give Mauricio Pochettino a fighting chance in the next transfer window.

The American co-owner has overseen an incredible spend since taking ownership at Stamford Bridge, splurging well over £1bn on a host of new players. Yet despite their spree, which witnessed a total of 30 players arrive at the club, Chelsea appear much weaker than they ever have done prior to his buy-out of Roman Abramovich.

Indeed, he oversaw two managerial changes last season as the Blues finished a lowly 12th. And while the appointment of Pochettino over the summer raised hopes, a bleak start even saw the Argentine facing talk he too could be sacked from his job at SW6.

Thankfully for Pochettino, Chelsea have seen a long-awaited improvement in recent weeks and are currently three matches unbeaten. Having won at Fulham and Burnley, they then drew 2-2 at home to Arsenal on Saturday, though the result could have been far better with the Blues squandering a 2-0 lead late on to drop two points.

Now Neville has assessed their form so far and feels that, despite their green shoots of recovery, the club is still very much short of where they need to be.

And he reckons Boehly needs to get his wallet out once again in the next transfer window and make three more huge signings to help catapult Chelsea back into top-four contention.

Furthermore, unless those issues are addressed, he believes it does not matter who Chelsea put in charge with the glaring problems key to helping the club climb again.

Neville tells Chelsea to make three big signings

Reflecting on Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, Neville said on his podcast: “Chelsea have shown a blueprint of what the future could look like.

“They’ve still got a problem up front, they haven’t got a striker, and I still think they’ve got a problem with Thiago Silva’s age.

“He’s so important for them, but he is 39. And then the goalkeeper… Can he [Robert Sanchez] step up to be a good goalkeeper?”

Neville, however, has picked out two Chelsea stars for praise and reckon they hint towards brighter days at Stamford Bridge.

“You can see that midfield, and in wide areas, they are bright.

“The full-backs, Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto, did well today. And they are the second-choice full-backs, by the way.”

Neville’s praise comes after Ian Wright criticised the latter for his part in Arsenal’s equaliser, claimimg he needed to do more to try and cut out the cross.

“It’s a great cross from Bukayo Saka [for Arsenal equaliser],” the Gunners legend said. “I think Gusto has got to have a word with himself. They cannot let Saka come back inside. Gusto looks at him and leaves him.”

Pochettino wants more from Mykhailo Mudryk

One player who has very much divided opinion since his arrival is Mykhailo Mudryk.

The winger cost a huge €100m (£86.7m) fee when arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk last January but has struggled badly to justify that fee since.

In recent weeks, though, he too has shown signs of improvement and his goal against Arsenal – a lofted cross-come-shot that floated over David Raya’s head – was his second in three Chelsea games.

Pochettino, however, still wants more from the Ukrainian.

Asked if his substitution came around because the player had run out of gas, Pochettino stated: “No! I think he played well but he also needs to improve. For me, he is still not at his best.

“I think we needed to make a change to add a little bit more pressure with [Nicolas] Jackson in front.

“In that situation, we created a few chances and the game was closer to 3-0 than 2-1.”

Pochettino was impressed with Cole Palmer, adding: “I think we lost two points. We are disappointed but you can not change the analysis and the judgement of the game.

“We were very competitive against a very good team fighting for the Premier League last season.

“We are a young team and I think the way we competed is a lot to be proud but we’re disappointed because after 77 minutes when we conceded the first goal I think we were better.

“The game was under control and we were playing well and dominating the game. But when you concede there is a risk.

“Yes, we’re disappointed but we have to take positive things.

“I want to see my players sad because they lost two points.

“We are in a good direction. It’s important we show the people we can compete at this level.

“[Cole Palmer] is an unbelievable player. He is so young but is so open to learn. He showed his personality is strong.”

