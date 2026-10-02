Chelsea plotting move for explosive Argentina attacker as Benfica schedule talks – Exclusive

Chelsea are among a cluster of Premier League clubs closely monitoring Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Argentine’s rapid development in Portugal has reignited interest from across England.

The 20-year-old attacker has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the Primeira Liga following a strong rise at Benfica since joining from Velez Sarsfield in 2024.

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Brighton have all checked on Prestianni’s progress in recent months as scouts assess whether the youngster is ready for the next step in his career.

While no formal approaches are currently being prepared, interest in the winger is growing as he continues to impress in Portugal.

Prestianni was already a player familiar to recruitment departments around the Premier League before his move to Benfica. Several English clubs tracked him during his breakthrough spell with Velez, where he established a reputation as one of South America’s standout teenage prospects.

His decision to join Benfica was viewed as an ideal developmental pathway, allowing him to gain experience in European football before potentially making a future move to one of the continent’s biggest leagues.

That strategy appears to be paying dividends.

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Benfica to hold Prestiani talks amid Chelsea interest

After using last season to establish himself within Benfica’s senior setup and making more than 30 appearances across competitions, Prestianni has taken another significant step forward this term.

The winger has contributed six goals and three assists so far, while displaying the creativity, pace and technical quality that originally attracted scouts from England.

Those performances have ensured that clubs continue to receive positive reports, with regular checks being carried out on his displays.

We understand Benfica are aware of the growing attention surrounding Prestianni and are keen to strengthen their position by tying him down to a new long-term contract.

The Portuguese giants view the twice-capped Argentine international as an important asset for the future and are determined to protect his value amid rising interest from abroad.

As things stand, the situation remains at the monitoring stage for interested Premier League sides, with clubs gathering information rather than actively pursuing negotiations.

However, with Prestianni continuing to develop and enhance his reputation, it would come as no surprise if that interest evolved into something more concrete in the coming transfer windows.

For now, Chelsea and several of their top-flight rivals remain firmly attentive to one of South American football’s brightest young exports as he continues his impressive ascent at Benfica.

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