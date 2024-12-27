Chelsea have been linked with several high-profile goalkeepers recently, but sources have told TEAMtalk that the Blues are NOT planning to sign a new shot stopper any time soon.

The likes of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Everton’s Jordan Pickford have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but we understand those links are wide of the mark. Signing someone in his mid-30s like Martinez doesn’t fit with Chelsea’s plan to give young keepers on their books opportunities rather than buying in a short-term number one.

There has been plenty of noise about Chelsea star Robert Sanchez in the media recently but TEAMtalk understands that Enzo Maresca and Chelsea’s leadership fully trusts the former Brighton man.

Chelsea are very happy with both Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, who joined the Blues for around £20million this past summer. Sanchez is the Blues’ first-choice in the Premier League for now, while Jorgensen has featured in the Europa Conference League. However, by the time we get to next summer, that balance may have shifted. There is a healthy competition between the pair, and Sanchez has responded positively at Cobham since Jorgensen’s arrival.

Sanchez has been learning Maresca’s playing out from the back system this term and has generally performed well. He was arguably the Player of the Match when Chelsea drew 0-0 with Everton last week, earning them a point with one brilliant save in particular.

His impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed at Chelsea. Sanchez and Jorgensen have a good relationship, train well together and the Blues are very happy with both of their developments.

Sources have made it clear that Chelsea have no intention of bringing in a replacement for Sanchez. The idea another goalkeeper could arrive in January is dismissed by sources. A dramatic change in either form, or stance, would have to happen for any first-team goalkeeper to arrive in 2025.

Chelsea have already signed a ‘generational’ goalkeeper

Another reason why Chelsea are not actively looking to sign a new goalkeeper is that they have agreed a £17million deal for Genk shot stopper Mike Penders, who will join the Blues next summer.

TEAMtalk understands that those behind the scenes at Chelsea believe the 19-year-old is a ‘generational talent’ and has the same level of potential as other youngsters such as Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea believes Penders will grow to be a reliable goalkeeper in the Premier League and could become one of the world’s best in the future.

So the pathway at Chelsea for now is Sanchez as the number one, Jorgensen as back-up, while Penders is viewed as someone who could be between the sticks for many years to come.

In addition to that, Chelsea have other goalkeepers Gabriel Slonina, who is on loan at Barnsley and Djordje Petrovic, who is on loan at Strasbourg but is likely to leave permanently next summer. Lucas Bergstrom, meanwhile, is the Blues’ third-choice keeper and is content in that role.

What Chelsea don’t want to do is to sign a new high-profile goalkeeper who pushes Sanchez and Jorgensen down the pecking order and could impact Penders’ progression, which is reliant on him getting minutes.

That is why Chelsea opted not to bring in Penders straight away and kept him at Genk for this season. That’s also why they signed Jorgensen – to play in Europe and likely the FA Cup, too.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea really like Sanchez still and believe he’s better game on game. Sources say the links with Martinez, Pickford and others are actually being laughed at by some at Cobham because they are simply not looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

Chelsea are NOT looking for a new goalkeeper in January and it’s highly, highly likely that will remain the case next summer.

