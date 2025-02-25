Chelsea are preparing for a big summer transfer window and have joined the chase for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha according to reports – while two other stars, including one from Liverpool, have also been added to their wishlist.

Chelsea have completely transformed their squad since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took charge of the club in May 2022. Well over £1billion has been spent on new stars, with players such as Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella all arriving at Stamford Bridge in expensive deals.

Despite Chelsea’s lavish spending under Boehly’s guidance, there are still several positions that need strengthening when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has named the areas Chelsea want to bolster, while also confirming their interest in a Liverpool player.

“This will be the sixth transfer window under this ownership, and there is an acceptance that they still need to strengthen in at least three more positions and potentially even more,” Phillips said.

“Fans have been universally calling for the spine of the team to be addressed, and come the summer, we can only hope it has been.

“Our top source has heard this weekend that Chelsea are ‘going big’ for a new goalkeeper, centre-back, and a striker in the summer transfer window. He also mentions other positions such as a new full-back, but we have no definitive news on that just yet.”

Phillips added: “For the goalkeeper, names are being put together still up until June, and new names will enter the fray too. The main name we keep hearing there though is still Caoimhin Kelleher.”

Various reports have now named Chelsea as potential suitors for Wolves forward Cunha, too.

Chelsea recruitment chiefs have been impressed by the great season Cunha is having, as he has managed 13 goals in 25 Premier League appearances so far and got on the scoresheet again during Wolves’ impressive 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Wolves recently tied the striker down to a new contract which runs until June 2029. However, that deal includes a £62m (€74.8m / $78.2m) release clause, and Chelsea are considering triggering it.

Chelsea in busy race for Matheus Cunha

There looks set to be a captivating race for Cunha’s services this summer, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain all in the mix, too.

And on Monday it was claimed that Liverpool are also ‘in contention’ for a potential deal for the Brazilian.

Chelsea’s other striker targets include Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Boniface.

In defence, Chelsea are eyeing a reunion with Marc Guehi, who left Stamford Bridge for Crystal Palace in 2021.

Bournemouth pair Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi are also on their centre-back shortlist, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea news: Guehi alternative; duo could be replaced

Reports in the Spanish press claim Sevilla’s Loic Bade is also under consideration to improve Chelsea’s backline.

Bade is available for an enticing fee of £25m as Sevilla need to sell to reduce financial concerns.

Meanwhile, Jamie Redknapp has criticised Filip Jorgensen after his poor mistake cost Chelsea a point against Aston Villa.

Both Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez have been guilty of errors this season and could soon be replaced by Kelleher.

