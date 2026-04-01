Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos is ready to leave the European champions this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that contact has already been made with several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The Portugal international is approaching his third season in Paris following his €80million (£69.9m / $92.9m) switch from Benfica, but his time in the French capital has not unfolded as expected.

Despite registering double figures in Ligue 1 across his first two campaigns, Ramos has found opportunities increasingly hard to come by.

This season, the 24-year-old has managed just five league goals, largely due to limited involvement, with only 10 starts to his name. That lack of consistent game time has now led to a growing acceptance from both player and camp that a long-term future at PSG looks unlikely.

Ramos had opportunities to leave last summer amid strong interest, but opted to remain and fight for his place after PSG’s Champions League triumph.

However, the situation has now shifted significantly, and he is ready to explore a move away in search of regular football.

TEAMtalk understands that clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation closely, with strong interest from Italy, Germany and Spain. AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are all among the sides to have registered their interest in the striker.

However, a move to the Premier League is emerging as a very realistic option. Sources confirm that Ramos is open to testing himself in England, where multiple clubs are already positioning themselves, including Chelsea and Newcastle.

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Chelsea, Newcastle eyeing move for PSG star

Chelsea and Newcastle are both long-term admirers of Ramos, having tracked him before his move to PSG and revisiting their interest last summer.

Both clubs remain firmly in the market for a new No.9 and view the Portuguese forward as a strong fit for their attacking plans.

Liam Delap’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt, while Newcastle’s two summer signings, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, haven’t had the desired impact at St James’ Park.

Manchester United, who have also previously explored a move for Ramos, have been spoken to again, while Tottenham Hotspur are another club informed of his availability and could yet enter the frame as they assess their own forward options.

Any move from Spurs hinges on whether they avoid relegation, however.

With widespread interest building and Ramos now open to a fresh challenge, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial in determining where he will play next season as the race for his signature intensifies.

Latest Chelsea news: Cucurella’s brutal interview / Firm Palmer stance

Meanwhile, Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has heavily criticised Chelsea’s board over their decision to sack Enzo Maresca, saying the Blues were ‘more stable’ with the Italian in charge, rather than Liam Rosenior.

In the bombshell interview, Cucurella said he would ‘die for’ Maresca, but the ‘instability’ at the club isn’t helping the players. Read his full comments HERE.

In other news, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, shared in an update yesterday that Chelsea have zero intention of selling Cole Palmer this summer, amid genuine interest from Man Utd.

A record-breaking bid would be required to even begin a conversation over a transfer, amid ‘frustrations’ behind-the-scenes at Stamford Bridge.

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