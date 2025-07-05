Chelsea will watch ‘standout’ Real Madrid star ‘in person’ against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea are planning to scout a Real Madrid star against Borussia Dortmund at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, according to a Spanish report.

Madrid and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both of them are involved in the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America. Enzo Maresca’s side have reached the semi-finals of the competition after beating Brazilian club Palmeiras in the last eight, while Xabi Alonso’s team will face Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final tie between Madrid and Dortmund will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will kick off at 9pm UK time on Saturday.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea will be present at the venue to watch Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia in action against Dortmund.

Garcia has been a revelation for Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup, with his three goals and one assist in four matches helping Los Blancos progress to the quarter-finals.

Former Madrid striker Fernando Morientes is already a huge fan of Garcia and told popular Spanish program El Partizado de COPE this week: “I loved Gonzalo; it’s great news for Real Madrid.

“I’ve always believed that youth players need to give everything to earn their place in the first team, and Gonzalo has done just that.”

“If Real Madrid were thinking about players like Budimir from Osasuna or Vlahovic from Juventus, they would have to spend a lot of money.

“I think keeping Gonzalo makes perfect sense. Gonzalo will get his minutes and have his impact, but in this Club World Cup, he’s clearly been the standout news.”

Leeds United and Sunderland have already made offers to Madrid for Garcia, according to a Spanish report, with Chelsea also said to be ready to pay €40million (£34.5m, $47m) for the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid-centric news outlet Defensa Central has claimed that Chelsea ‘will travel to New York to see the Real Madrid player in person’ against Dortmund.

What has been said about Gonzalo Garcia

Garcia was a relatively unknown last season, but the striker has burst onto the scene with his impressive performances for Madrid at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Madrid manager Alonso has been hugely impressed with the youngster and said on July 1, as quoted in The Athletic: “I knew a lot (about Gonzalo) because I’ve followed Castilla a lot.

“For me, it’s not so surprising what he’s doing. He reminds me of Raul in many ways.”

Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde noted about Garcia: “He has worked hard and come up through our youth academy, always fighting in Castilla.

“Now he’s getting his chance and making the most of it with humility and pride for what he represents.”

Garcia himself is happy with his performances for Madrid and is overjoyed that he has been compared to Los Blancos legend Raul.

The striker said of Raul: “He has messaged after every game, we keep in touch. He congratulates me and tries to help in situations that can go better for me.”

Garcia said about the comparisons with Raul: “Well, it’s a comparison that obviously, respecting the distances…

“Raul is a Madrid legend and it’s a great compliment to be compared to him,” Gonzalo said.

“I have had the opportunity to share a dressing room with him as a coach these last two years and he has taught me a lot of things.”

Gonzalo Garcia profile: Everything you need to know

Who was your money on for Real Madrid’s first goalscorer under Xabi Alonso? Kylian Mbappe? Vinicius Junior? Jude Bellingham, perhaps?

Instead, it was Gonzalo Garcia, who scored Madrid’s first goal at the Club World Cup in their draw with Al Hilal.

But it wasn’t Garcia’s first foray into the Madrid first team. Carlo Ancelotti gave the attacker his senior debut in November 2023, when he was 19 years old.

Garcia originally joined the Madrid youth ranks in 2014, spending four years there before a move to Mallorca brought on by family circumstances. A year later, though, he was back in Madrid.

A member of Madrid’s Castilla (reserves) side since March 2022, although he still played for the under-19s and was the top scorer at that age bracket in the 2022-23 season, Garcia achieved new heights in 2024-25.

In fact, he scored 25 goals for the Castilla side last season, equalling a team record for a single campaign.

Garcia is yet to get off the mark from his first five LaLiga appearances, but they have all been as a substitute. The promise he is now showing in other competitions is encouraging.

Mainly a centre-forward, Garcia can play on either wing as well, as he did numerous times throughout the 2024-25 season. Alonso has used him centrally at the Club World Cup, either as the main or supporting striker.

Possessing good physicality, Garcia has a decent work rate and will be hoping to make further strides into the Madrid first team in the future.