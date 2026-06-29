Granit Xhaka to Chelsea takes fresh twist as new Sunderland talks planned after ‘disrespectful’ opening bid

Chelsea’s pursuit of Granit Xhaka looks set to take a major step forward on Monday, as the Swiss midfielder continues to push for a reunion with Xabi Alonso, despite Sunderland’s reluctance to sign off on an exit.

Indeed, the Black Cats have made it abundantly clear that Xhaka is not for sale and sources have told TEAMtalk they are “far from happy” with Chelsea’s conduct after the west London club submitted an initial £8million approach for the 33-year-old.

Chelsea’s interest has been driven by new head coach Alonso, who is eager to inject more proven leadership into his squad following his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and views Xhaka as the ideal addition.

The pair enjoyed enormous success together at Bayer Leverkusen, where Xhaka was a key performer in the club’s historic Bundesliga-winning campaign, and Alonso feels the experienced star could be invaluable in a youthful squad in west London.

However, Sunderland believe Chelsea’s £8m offer falls well below any realistic valuation, privately describing it as ‘disrespectful’, as per our transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

Indeed, Chelsea’s proposal is understood to be around £10million lower than the total package Sunderland committed to bring Xhaka back to the Premier League last summer, while the midfielder still has two years left on his contract.

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Three insiders weigh in on Xhaka to Chelsea

Nevertheless, Chelsea appear to be pushing on with their move Xhaka, with Fabrizio Romano claiming on X that a ‘new attack’ is planned as the ‘midfielder wants to join Blues and reunite with Xabi [Alonso]’.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg adds that a fresh round of talks between Chelsea and Sunderland over Xhaka are ‘scheduled for Monday’ and that ‘senior executives from both clubs remain in direct contact’.

Plettenberg also commented on X: “The deal remains difficult, but is not off at this stage. Xhaka’s position is clear: he wants to join Chelsea and work under Xabi Alonso. Full agreement on personal terms is already in place, as revealed.

“At the same time, Xhaka has great respect for Sunderland and remains patient.”

Sky Sports‘ North East reporter Keith Downie, meanwhile, claimed late on Sunday: “Sunderland do not want to sell their captain, and are under no financial pressure to do so.

“However, Sunderland are aware that Xhaka wants to play for Xabi Alonso again, where they won the Bundesliga title at Leverkusen.

“Chelsea think £8m is fair value for a player who will be 34 in September. He has two years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.”

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Xhaka just what Chelsea ‘need’

Former Chelsea defender and talkSPORT host Jason Cundy also weighed in on the news of the Blues’ interest in Xhaka.

And he thinks that it would be a clever signing from BlueCo, admitting: “He [Alonso] knows him, it’s someone we’ve needed.

“But it’s just odd that we’ve gone for it now, it’s like we’ve gone from one extreme to the other. But we do need someone with an experienced head in the middle of the park.

“He’s not better than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, but we have lacked a real head and voice in the dressing room.

“The relationship between Alonso and Xhaka, that’s it. He’s saying he’s my general, what he did for me to go and win the Bundesliga, that’s the reason why he’s coming in.

“Is he going to play every game? Probably not. Is he going to be an experienced head in there? I understand the thought process behind it.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, look set to lose a defensive star who has given the green light to joining Manchester City this summer and linking up with incoming Etihad boss Enzo Maresca again.