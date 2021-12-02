Super-agent Pini Zahavi has offered Chelsea transfer director Marina Granovskaia a potential swap deal for Robert Lewandowski, according to a report.

Lewandowski has been at the top of his game throughout his whole career. However, he has begun to reap the rewards in the past couple of years. Had the Ballon d’Or gone ahead in 2020, he would likely have scooped the prize.

This year, meanwhile, he is the highest goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues with 40 strikes in 51 games. As such, he finished second behind Lionel Messi in Monday’s Ballon d’Or result.

As the 33-year-old approaches the final portion of his contract, which expires in 2023, speculation is growing over his future. He could extend his deal but he could also seek a move away after starring in Germany for most of his career.

Should he choose to move on, Bayern’s priority would be to find his long-term replacement.

According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, Chelsea’s Timo Werner could be that man. Indeed, the Germany international could reportedly feature in a swap deal for Lewandowski.

McGarry told the Transfer Window podcast: “Pini Zahavi, often described as the original super-agent, represents Lewandowski and has done for more than two years.

“Zahavi is also a close-confidant of Granovskaia and it is certainly the case that he has offered Lewandowski to Chelsea and Granovskaia.

“It’s a move which could include Werner going to Bayern.”

Werner was Chelsea’s most expensive signing last summer, arriving after significant interest from Liverpool.

However, he has struggled to find any kind of consistent form in a blue shirt. As a result, the former RB Leipzig man has had growing links with a move away, including a move back to Germany.

Meanwhile, another Chelsea forward is also not clear of links with a move away.

Ziyech facing Chelsea transfer links

According to reports, Morocco international Hakim Ziyech is a target for Barcelona.

Chelsea are reportedly not against him leaving, but owner Roman Abramovich has supposedly stepped in.

The chief wants to see whether Barcelona will make it to the Champions League knockout stages – they could draw Chelsea if they do – before agreeing to let him go.

Barca face a crucial final group match against Bayern next week to determine their fate.