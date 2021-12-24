Granovskaia plots Liverpool transfer trick to replace Chelsea general with £50m successor

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia could copy the strategy that served Liverpool well to provide Thomas Tuchel with one of Europe’s hottest midfielders, per a report.

In the summer of 2017, Liverpool completed an agreement to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig. Barcelona were among the heavyweight suitors chasing the midfielder at the time, but it was Liverpool’s willingness to finalise a deal one year before he would move to Anfield that helped land their man.

Chelsea have previous with regards to that particular tactic. They signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund six months before he arrived at Stamford Bridge. Hakim Ziyech’s deal in 2020 was announced in February before joining up in the summer.

Now, according to Eurosport, Chelsea could utilise that tactic to avert a looming problem in Tuchel’s midfield.

The trio of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante have been everything Tuchel could’ve asked for thus far. However, the outlet state Chelsea have ‘an expectation’ that at least one of the three will leave in 2022.

Chelsea could call upon Conor Gallagher to fill the void. The impressive midfielder is setting the Premier League alight while on loan at Crystal Palace.

But this season has shown how quickly squad depth can be depleted. In their 3-3 draw with Zenit St. Petersburg on December 8, Tuchel was forced to deploy Reece James in midfield with the vast majority of his conventional options all sidelined.

Tchouameni on the lips of Chelsea insiders

As such, Eurosport state Chelsea will ‘explore the possibility’ of signing Monaco destroyer Aurelien Tchouameni in January. If a deal is agreed, the 21-year-old could arrive six months later in the summer.

Tchouameni is already developing a fearsome reputation as a midfielder the opposition hate to play against. He is already a regular for Didier Deschamps at international level, and as such, 90min recently stated his value has risen to £50m.

Tchouameni has also been touted as a target for Manchester United in the past as well as Liverpool more recently. But it is the Blues who are deemed ‘in pole position’ to forge a deal.

Eurosport also state Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are on Chelsea’s radar, along with Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

But it is Tchouameni who ‘most insiders’ are indexing to Chelsea at present. Going early in January could see Chelsea reap the rewards in the summer.

Thiago Silva receives mega-money offer

Meanwhile, whether Thiago Silva will ditch Chelsea for more money elsewhere has been hinted at after the Brazilian ace received a ‘significant offer’, per a report.

Like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicuetata, Silva is out of contract next summer.

Now, a report from the Express revealed Silva has received a lucrative offer from the Middle East. Citing the Transfer Window Podcast, the offer would see Silva move on as a free agent next summer with a hefty wage rise the big lure.

However, whether Silva – who remains a truly elite performer – would relocate to a far less competitive league is unknown.

But transfer guru Ian McGarry’s comment describing Silva as “extremely competitive” would suggest the defender will prefer to remain where the action is fiercest at Stamford Bridge.

“It is our information that we have obtained here at the Transfer Window that Thiago Silva has a significant financial offer to continue his career in the Middle East,” said McGarry (via the Express).

“Of course, in terms of money it would be attractive. It would be tax-free and the leagues are not overly competitive. But Silva himself is extremely competitive.”

