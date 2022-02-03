Chelsea are plotting a huge summer spree on three major names, and Blues chief Marina Granovskaia already has the club ahead of their transfer rivals, per a report.

Chelsea kept their transfer powder dry last month. The Blues did replenish their ranks at Under-23s level with the signings of left-back Dylan Williams from Derby County and striker Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic. But from a first-team perspective, Thomas Tuchel was made to continue with what he already had.

Whether that hints at a massive splurge in the summer, only time will tell. But according to Caught Offside, that’s exactly what Chelsea are plotting to do.

Citing Sky Sports Italia journalist Angelo Mangiante, it’s revealed Chelsea are plotting a triple summer swoop for Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Ousmane Dembele. In Mangiante’s words, the trio are Chelsea’s ‘three main summer goals’.

Links with Kounde are nothing new. In fact, the Blues spent much of last summer chasing the Sevilla centre-half to no avail.

But with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpiliceta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract in five months’ time, their resolve to finally sign Kounde could be greater than ever.

Rice and Dembele to complete Chelsea trifecta?

Rice, meanwhile, has long been earmarked for a blockbuster move to one of England’s leading lights. Chelsea and Man Utd have drawn the most frequent links, though David Moyes has previously insisted Rice wouldn’t be sold even for £100m.

Barcelona’s Dembele is out of contract in the summer, and was recently at the centre of a public spat with Barcelona. Xavi’s side sought to move the Frenchman on in January. However, their reported demand of a €20m (£16.7m) transfer fee scuppered an exit.

Barcelona reportedly believe Dembele already has his future set in stone. They’re under the impression that a lack of January interest from Juventus and Man Utd points to one of those clubs eyeing up a free agent acquisition in the summer.

Nonetheless, Caught Offside and Mangiante reckon Stamford Bridge is Dembele’s next destination, with the journalist writing the Blues are ‘ahead of everyone in the race’ for all three.

Telegraph states three reasons why Rice could move

Meanwhile, West Ham are facing a tougher than ever battle to retain the services of Declan Rice beyond this season after a report cited three reasons why he is likely to leave the London Stadium.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who state the first issue is the failure to attract new players to the London Stadium in January. Moyes tried, without success, to bolster his defence and his attack.

Furthermore, they saw a club record £50m bid for Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips rejected. The paper though claims that was ‘unrealistic’ and indicates that may have been done in a futile effort to appease Rice, with the pair good friends.

In addition, the Telegraph claims that failure to secure a top-four finish could signal the back of Rice. Citing his ambitions of playing in the Champions League, a finish of fifth or lower could well spell the end of his time at the club.

And finally, Rice saw his England teammate Jack Grealish move to Manchester City last summer. The British record deal saw Grealish sign a deal worth around £380,000 a week.

Rice knows he too could earn parity, or close to it, with a similar move.

