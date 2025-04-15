Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are among EIGHT clubs interested in Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who could force a move away from Stamford Bridge despite a promise made by the Blues.

Enzo Maresca has a huge amount of young talent at his disposal who are all vying for a spot in the starting XI and the manager could have a selection headache when Santos returns from his impressive loan with Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old has made 29 appearances for Strasbourg this term, notching an impressive 10 goals and five assists, and has arguably been the French side’s player of the season. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Santos feels he is ready to play at the highest level next term, whether that is with Chelsea or elsewhere.

The Brazilian is set to return to Chelsea this summer and he has been promised a place within the squad for next season. However, Santos wants consistent playing time and there could be discontent if he doesn’t get his wish.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth have strong interest in Santos and are poised to move for him this summer should he become available.

Nottingham Forest, who Santos made only two appearances for while on loan at the City Ground last season, still hold interest in the youngster. A return to the Tricky Trees is not something that interests Santos, however, given his lack of playing time there previously.

However, the race for Santos will be a frantic one this summer as several Premier League sides believe he is a top talent with world-class potential.

Interest ramps up in impressive Chelsea midfielder

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have received enquiries from eight English clubs for Santos, as well as several others from around Europe.

Santos’ suitors are keen to understand the potential conditions of a deal should he not be a regular feature for Chelsea next season.

The Blues have a history of offloading young talents if it brings them a profit. They paid £20m to sign Santos from Vasco de Gama in 2023 and will likely demand double that fee for him this summer.

It will be interesting to see how involved Santos is in pre-season this summer, as that could give an indication to how regularly he will figure in Maresca’s starting XI moving forward.

The Brazilian generally plays as a box-to-box midfielder but can also play deeper as a No. 6 and his versatility is a key aspect of his game that is attracting many clubs.

Santos is under contract with Chelsea until 2030 so they are in a strong negotiating position. However, if he doesn’t play regularly he may agitate for an exit.

Bournemouth are a club to keep an eye on but the race for Santos is wide open, while Chelsea are under no pressure to sell, for now at least.

IN FOCUS: Andrey Santos’ rise and impressive Santos loan

By Samuel Bannister

January 2023: Chelsea announce the signing of Andrey Santos, aged 18 at the time, from Vasco da Gama.

February 2023: Santos is denied a work permit, falling just one point short of the criteria because of Chelsea’s other signings.

March 2023: Vasco da Gama re-sign Santos on a three-month loan deal.

July 2023: Santos finally receives a UK work permit and plays for Chelsea in pre-season.

August 2023: Chelsea send Santos on loan to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest for the season.

January 2024: Chelsea recall Santos from Nottingham Forest due to a lack of gametime (just two appearances) and send him to sister club Strasbourg instead.

August 2024: With Santos still yet to make his competitive Chelsea debut, Strasbourg renew his loan deal for another season.