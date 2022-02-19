Chelsea just about managed to get the three points on their Premier League return as Hakim Ziyech bagged an 89th-minute volley against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Blues were back in league action for the first time since January 23, following their Club World Cup triumph. They looked set to share the spoils as they failed to breach Palace’s battling defence for the majority of the game.

But Ziyech stepped up to score late on, leaving Patrick Vieira and Palace stunned at home.

Tuchel gave starts to Christian Pulisic, Ziyech, Jorginho and Malang Sarr.

Vieira, meanwhile, made four changes from last weekend’s goalless stalemate with Brentford. Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, now an AFCON champion, gained a place in midfield. Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and Michael Olise were also handed starting berths.

Eagles loanee Conor Gallagher was ineligible to face his parent club, while centre-back Marc Guehi started against his former team.

There were several good chances in the first 20 minutes, with the first falling to Olise. The skilful winger got into a good position but dragged his right-footed effort just wide of the post.

Ziyech then picked out Pulisic who was unmarked at the back post. But the cross had too much power and Pulisic could not direct goalwards on his left foot.

Palace keeper Vicente Guaita then did brilliantly to keep Antonio Rudiger out following the defender’s powerful long-range effort.

Sarr sent N’Golo Kante through on goal in the 20th minute, only to see Guaita save smartly once again.

The final chance of the first half fell to Wilfried Zaha. He got in behind the Chelsea defence and attempted to guide into the far corner from a tight angle. However, Edouard Mendy just about cut off the angle and Zaha’s shot went wide.

Following an impressive 45 minutes, Guaita was replaced by Jack Butland at the interval, presumably due to an injury.

Tensions began to increase in the second half when Jordan Ayew clashed with Rudiger, although there was no serious foul play.

Blues attacker Kai Havertz had been quiet for large spells of the match but caused problems with a darting run in the 59th minute. He was fouled by a combination of Clyne and Jeffrey Schlupp, giving Ziyech a free-kick in a good position. The Eagles wall stood firm though and Ziyech did not manage to trouble Butland.

Play then began to get a bit sloppy from both teams. Ziyech tried to turn things around by whipping a dangerous ball into the Palace box with 72 minutes gone. Romelu Lukaku, Pulisic and Havertz were all in the penalty area but could not make a connection.

Tuchel turned to his bench in a bid to get the three points. He took off Jorginho, Kante and Sarr, bringing on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso in their place.

Kovacic thought he had made an immediate impact when he sent Lukaku through. The Belgian had a thunderous strike parried by Butland and Ziyech was there to finish.

Chelsea’s goal was chalked off though as Lukaku had gone slightly too early in the build up.

Hakim Ziyech gifts Chelsea the points

Chelsea appeared set for frustration in south London but had Ziyech to thank when he dispatched of an Alonso cross with a first-time volley.

The home side had a late chance through Zaha although he was unable to direct a left-footed drive into the bottom corner.

The victory leaves Chelsea on 50 points from 25 matches. They are 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, prior to their clash against Tottenham. Chelsea remain in third spot with the win, although Manchester United are not too far behind.

Palace, meanwhile, were left to rue their lack of concentration late on as Ziyech’s goal resulted in their ninth defeat of the campaign. They have picked up 26 points from 25 outings under Vieira so far.

