Hakim Ziyech insists his best form for Chelsea is still to come and has made a vow to Thomas Tuchel if he continues to select him for the Blues.

Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax in a €40m move under Frank Lampard but has failed to establish himself as a regular. However, he has looked close to his best in recent matches. He put in a stellar display as Chelsea demolished Newcastle on Saturday. And he was at it again on Tuesday night, scoring the winner with Chelsea recording a 1-0 win.

It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign. After struggling with a shoulder injuuy, the 28-year-old insists he never lost belief in his abilities.

And now the player insists the best is yet to come and he’s ready to work hard to convince Tuchel he’s worthy of a regular start.

“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the Moroccan said.

“I’ve had some hard times behind me, the injuries, and I didn’t really recover fully from it. I work every day on it, even when it is not going as it is supposed to go. But I have always believed in myself.

“I have always believed in what I can do on the pitch, I am still believing and trying to do that.”

Ziyech impressed during pre-season before the shoulder injury stunted his progress, even though he returned early from the issue.

It was a similar story during his debut campaign at Chelsea, with problems with his knee and hip curtailing his momentum, while for the second half of the season he was largely being utlised on a rotation basis.

After being an unused substitute in the Champions League final, Ziyech is positive there is a lot more to come from him.

“I know what I can do and where my highest level is,” he said.

“I had some hard times with injuries and stuff, and finding my rhythm again. I’ve been able to get in the rhythm again. But that is something you have to work for and work hard for. That is what I am doing every day, to try to find that rhythm again.”

Tuchel wants Ziyech to improve

Tuchel also believes there is more to come from the winger and has named where he needs to improve.

Incredibly, if selected for Saturday’s Premier League match with Burnley, it will be the Moroccan’s 50th appearance for the Blues.

However, the Blues boss knows there is plenty of room for improvement from the player.

“Still I think there is space to improve for Hakim,” Tuchel admitted. “He can get better with his decision making, connections on the pitch and where to be more consistent.

“We always rely on his workrate, counter-pressing, awareness and this is a huge part of his performances.

“With the ball he can still be more clinical and maybe grow more into our rhythm. But I think the injury in his shoulder cost him a lot.

“Even if he pushed hard to come back early, early, early he is not still 100 per cent free as he should be, especially the offensive players love their freedom and turning in their movement.

“I am happy that if things get stuck sometimes, a goal like this will help the most, so I am happy for him.”

