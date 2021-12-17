A Chelsea attacker is reportedly ‘unsatisfied’ with the choices made by Thomas Tuchel as he continues to be linked with a transfer.

The Blues are falling behind Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge, a match they were expected to win.

Tuchel’s side should have gone in front through right-back Reece James. He sent his close-range effort wide after being played in by Jorginho.

Mason Mount also saw a good chance saved by Jordan Pickford, but the attacking midfielder eventually got his goal in the 70th minute. He beat Pickford at the near post following a ball into the box from James.

But Chelsea were only ahead for a matter of minutes as Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite hit back. He tapped home an Anthony Gordon free-kick to register his first goal for the Toffees.

The frustrating result put Chelsea three points behind Liverpool and four behind leaders City.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus to battle for Tchouameni Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting a lot of attention from big clubs around Europe but Monaco have warned their player will cost a lot of money to clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus

One star who was looking to impress in the game was playmaker Hakim Ziyech. It was just the second time he has completed a full 90 minutes in the league this term.

Ziyech started some promising moves and just needed a goal to top off a good performance. However, he could still leave the Blues in the new year.

Chelsea man ‘unsatisfied’ with Tuchel

Sport Witness, citing German outlet Bild, claim the 28-year-old is ‘unsatisfied’ with the amount of game time he is receiving.

Ziyech faces squad competition from the likes of Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in attack. It’s no surprise therefore that Tuchel has had to keep him on the bench regularly.

A solution for the star may arise from Germany. Borussia Dortmund are long-term admirers of the Moroccan and could take him to the Bundesliga.

Ziyech is a ‘candidate’ for BVB as they look to improve Marco Rose’s options in the January transfer window.

A deal is apparently ‘possible’, so long as it is a loan. Chelsea do not want to sell a player who only arrived in west London last summer.

Ziyech has made 56 appearances for Chelsea so far, scoring nine goals and assisting a further eight.

Chelsea urged to tie down key star

Meanwhile, former Chelsea man Steve Sidwell reckons the club need to sort out Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation as soon as possible.

The German is attracting attention from Europe’s biggest teams as his contract expires in June.

“He’s really stepped up to the plate not only defensively but on the ball as well,” Sidwell told BT Sport.

“Some of the drives out for the ball to come out and start attacks for Chelsea. If they let him go, who do you replace him with? He’s invaluable.

“He can play passes forward. He ventures forward when he needs to.

“Defensively the last few games he’s slipped. He’s let runners go and lets his go of his position quite a lot. But when he’s on it, there’s no one better in the Premier League.”

READ MORE: Tuchel reveals why ‘playing with fire’ cost Chelsea in Everton draw