Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong, according to a journalist, but it may not be easy for Xabi Alonso’s side to get a deal done for the youngster.

Things are going well for Chelsea at the moment, with the London club very much in contention for a place in the Premier League top four this season.

Alonso’s side are currently fourth in the standings with 16 points from nine matches.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are already planning to reinforce their squad in the middle of the season in order to enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2027/28 Champions League campaign.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are confident of striking a deal for Alex Scott.

Sources have told us that the Blues are willing to pay over £100million for the midfielder and satisfy Bournemouth’s demands.

However, Scott is not the only midfielder that Chelsea are keen on, with journalist Simon Phillips revealing that the Blues are keeping tabs on Harrison Armstrong, too.

The Chelsea FC journalist, who has almost 498,000 followers on X, has claimed that Chelsea are scouting Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley, Josh King of Fulham and Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, too.

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea have looked at him in the last couple of windows, and they have actually made contact and spoke to his agents and stuff.

“So, this is a player that they are definitely very keen on – it’s Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal.

“So, he is one of the players on this list, but he’s one that we have tracked before.

“The other three are completely new names.”

Phillips continued: “Harrison Armstrong of Everton is another youngster that Chelsea are watching.

“19 years old, central midfielder, playing quite a bit for Everton this season so far.

“Got a lot of clubs watching him.”

Phillips further stated: “The other two names is Josh King from Fulham – central midfielder, England Under-21 international.

“And then Lewis Miley from Newcastle – another England Under-21 international, plays in midfield, 6ft 2in tall.

“So, yeah, those are the four names that I have been given.”

The Chelsea FC journalist added: “At the moment, they are players that Chelsea are scouting this season and running regular reports on, weekly reports, so, yeah, wanted to deliver that news to you, guys, and yeah, some interesting ones to watch there.”

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Harrison Armstrong to Chelsea from Everton very difficult

Armstrong is one of the best young players at Everton and has established himself in the first team after coming through the club’s youth academy.

The 19-year-old midfielder is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2028.

The England Under-21 international has made 32 appearances for the Everton first team so far in his career, providing four assists in the process.

Everton were ready to sell Harrison to Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

Forest had made a bid of £40million for Harrison, and Everton were willing to sell him to the Tricky Trees.

However, Everton fans protested against the proposed sale during the match against Bournemouth in late August.

That forced the Everton decision-makers to call off the proposed deal.

It is hard to envisage Everton being willing to sell Armstrong next summer, given how much the fans like the midfielder and want him to stay at the club.

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