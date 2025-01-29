Chelsea are interested in signing a new midfielder before the transfer window closes and Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo remains on their radar.

The Blues are set to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the final days of the transfer window, with multiple incomings and outgoings expected.

Sources have reiterated to TEAMtalk today (Wednesday) that Enzo Maresca’s side are still in the market for a new midfielder who can play centrally and pivot as a number six.

With Romeo Lavia sidelined with another injury Chelsea have limited options in the middle and a lot of responsibility is on the shoulders of Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka are two players who could leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut, amid interest from Everton, West Ham and others.

We understand that Chelsea still hold firm interest in Man Utd youngster Mainoo and should the opportunity present itself, they will not hesitate to make a move.

Man Utd are actively trying to offload players and selling a ‘homegrown’ star like Mainoo would go down as pure profit on the account books, which is beneficial in terms of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

Chelsea still interested in Mainoo and Garnacho – sources

Sources maintain that a bid of £70m would force Ruben Amorim’s side to consider selling Mainoo in the coming days and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old’s situation.

The chances of Mainoo leaving Old Trafford have dropped off over the past few weeks but Man Utd are not closed off to the sale of some of their biggest names.

Man Utd are looking to cash in on multiple players in a bid to drum up funds for the summer, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro expected to leave.

Alejandro Garnacho is another Man Utd star liked by Chelsea and he could still leave before the deadline, with Napoli still in the race after reportedly missing out on another top target, Karim Adeyemi.

Chelsea could be in a conversation with Man Utd with regards to Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku, who sources have confirmed is of interest to the Red Devils, and there is a good chance Mainoo will be brought up by the Blues in those negotiations.

However, if Chelsea are to raid Man Utd it will be for Garnacho or Mainoo, not both, so it will be very interesting to see how the situation plays out in the coming days.

Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Nkunku, amid Chelsea’s interest in Mathys Tel.

IN FOCUS: Why selling Mainoo would be a MAJOR mistake

By TEAMtalk’s Nathan Egerton

Since making his full Premier League debut in November 2023, Mainoo has cemented his status as an automatic pick in the heart of the United midfield.

The 19-year-old also became a key player for England, starting all four knockout matches at Euro 2024 as they progressed to a major tournament final on foreign soil for the first time.

His impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed as he finished third in the vote for the 2024 Golden Boy award and was also shortlisted for both the PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Young Player of the Season awards.

The midfielder possesses a range of attributes that make him one of the most highly regarded young footballers in the world.

He has remained level-headed throughout his meteoric rise and plays with the sort of composure and maturity that is rare with players of his age.

The United academy graduate is also the most press resistant player in Ruben Amorim’s squad and is able to drop deep and demand the ball from his centre-backs.

United and England have both struggled to produce a midfielder in that mould in recent years, making him a valuable asset for club and country.

“You think of Toni Kroos with Germany, he just makes them play football,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said. “Rodri with Man City and Spain. I think Kobbie Mainoo has got the ability to do that.”

But his dribbling skills and ability to wriggle out of tight spaces with the ball at his feet are arguably his most eye-catching attributes.

According to FBref, United’s no.37 ranks in the 91st percentile compared to his positional peers in the top-five European leagues for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

He can also be a threat in the final third and netted six goals in all competitions in 2023/24, including the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Alongside Scholes, Mainoo is just the second teenage midfielder to score three or more goals for United in a Premier League season.

He is far from the finished article and needs to work on the defensive side of his game in order to become a complete midfielder.

But that is to be expected from a 19-year-old who has just one full season of first-team football under his belt, and he is currently exceeding expectations.

“You see the stuff he is doing, I played in that position, but he’s doing stuff that probably took me 10 years to learn,” former United captain Roy Keane said at Euro 2024

Mainoo undoubtedly has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in Europe and United need to ensure they don’t let the precocious talent slip through their fingers.

