Chelsea are emerging as serious rivals to Manchester City in the race to sign top Torino star Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report.

Milinkovic-Savic has already had a brief spell in England, having been on Manchester United’s books between July 2014 and January 2016. However, the goalkeeper never made a first-team appearance for United before his departure.

Milinkovic-Savic has gone on to establish himself as Torino’s No 1, and as one of the most important stars in their team.

He has made the most saves in Serie A this season, with 104 in 29 appearances so far.

According to Turin outlet Tuttosport, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is ‘unhappy’ with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen and has instructed the club to sign a top new keeper this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic is emerging as a serious option for Chelsea amid his top-class performances in Italy.

Italian coach Maresca keeps a close eye on Serie A and has picked out Milinkovic-Savic as an ideal solution to his goalkeeping woes.

The giant 6ft 8in star is an imposing figure who is a great shot-stopper and is also good with the ball at his feet.

Maresca hopes that landing him will lessen the amount of mistakes Chelsea commit at the back and help them get in the title conversation next season.

The report reveals that Milinkovic-Savic has a €20million (£16.7m / $21.6m) release clause in his Torino contract.

That represents good value for arguably the best keeper in the Italian top flight, and one Chelsea ‘have no problem’ triggering.

Although, Chelsea will have to overcome Premier League rivals Man City to snare the 28-year-old. Tuttosport add that City are monitoring Milinkovic-Savic too as Pep Guardiola is seeking a replacement for Ederson.

READ NEXT 🔵 Aston Villa frontrunners to sign explosive Chelsea forward after Blues opt to cash in

Chelsea, Man City both in for Serbia star

Last week, it emerged that City are battling Napoli for Milinkovic-Savic, with their incoming director of football – Hugo Viana – a big fan of him. Now, Chelsea can be added to the list of interested clubs.

The Serbian will likely jump at the chance to return to England and prove his ability at the top level after his previous spell with United did not go to plan.

While Chelsea have signed a host of keepers in recent years, it is clear that Sanchez needs replacing as he is prone to errors.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Sanchez this summer, though it would not be a surprise if he was put up for sale.

Milinkovic-Savic could challenge the likes of Jorgensen and Djordje Petrovic for the No 1 spot next season once the latter returns from his loan spell at Strasbourg.

Chelsea also have Mike Penders, who will arrive at Stamford Bridge from Genk this summer. The 19-year-old is understood to have elite potential, though he may need a loan move before competing for a starting spot at Chelsea.

‘Top’ Chelsea target named; update on City’s FFP case

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

The Blues have made him their ‘top target’ as they hunt defensive reinforcements.

Elsewhere, a report has claimed that there could be ‘legal warfare’ in the Premier League if City are found guilty of breaking financial rules.

There could be a ‘crazy situation’ where several clubs launch compensation claims against City if they are impacted by the verdict.

QUIZ: Chelsea’s best Serie A signing