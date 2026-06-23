Chelsea to blow Inter Milan out of the water as hijack of Serie A standout ignites

Chelsea could be closing in on a new full-back

Chelsea are making a major push to hijack Inter Milan’s move for Atalanta star Marco Palestra, with TEAMtalk understanding the Blues are prepared to blow their Italian rivals out of the water financially in the race for one of Serie A’s most highly-rated young talents.

We revealed at the start of the month that Inter had moved into pole position for Palestra after agreeing personal terms with the player, who had previously turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle United.

The Nerazzurri looked well placed to wrap up a deal, but Chelsea have now accelerated their own pursuit and are threatening to completely change the landscape of the transfer battle.

Sources have confirmed to us that Inter have been working on a package worth around €50million with Atalanta, while discussions over the finer details of the deal have continued in recent weeks.

However, Chelsea have now entered the picture with a significantly improved proposal.

We understand the Blues are prepared to offer a package worth around €60million including bonuses, immediately placing themselves in a stronger position financially than the Italian champions.

Chelsea’s ambitions do not stop there.

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Chelsea going big on Palestra proposal

TEAMtalk can reveal that the Premier League side have also tabled a contract proposal worth almost double the salary currently on offer from Inter.

The deal discussed with Inter is understood to be worth around £4million per year, while Chelsea’s package is believed to approach twice that figure, underlining just how determined they are to secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

The financial difference has not gone unnoticed.

Sources close to the negotiations have indicated that Chelsea’s proposal has significantly strengthened their position and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are growing increasingly confident that they can convince Palestra to choose west London over Milan.

Palestra is viewed internally as an ideal fit for Chelsea’s long-term plans.

While he would initially arrive as part of Xabi Alonso’s wider squad rather than as an automatic starter, the club see enormous upside in the Italy international.

His ability to operate on either flank is regarded as a major asset. Although capable of filling the void left by Marc Cucurella’s departure on the left side, he is equally comfortable on the right and offers the versatility that Alonso values highly in his system.

That flexibility is one of the reasons Chelsea have prioritised Palestra despite simultaneously exploring other options.

We recently revealed that the Blues have also held talks with Juventus regarding Andrea Cambiaso.

The two players share a number of similarities stylistically, with both comfortable operating as attacking wing-backs on either side of the pitch.

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Palestra profile more suited to Chelsea

However, Chelsea’s recruitment team are particularly attracted by Palestra’s age profile.

At just 21, there is a belief within Stamford Bridge that he possesses an even higher ceiling than Cambiaso and could develop into one of Europe’s elite wide players over the coming years.

That does not mean Chelsea have abandoned interest in the Juventus star altogether.

Sources suggest Cambiaso remains firmly on their shortlist and could become a more serious target if they fail to complete a deal for Palestra.

For now, though, the Atalanta man is the priority.

Inter remain firmly in the race and continue to believe their sporting project, immediate pathway into the first team and status as Serie A champions make them an attractive destination, but Chelsea’s financial power has altered the equation dramatically.

There are also other clubs keeping a close watch on developments.

We understand Arsenal and Manchester City remain interested and neither club has completely ruled out entering the race should circumstances change.

At this stage, however, Chelsea have seized the initiative. With a superior offer on the table to both Atalanta and the player, and growing confidence inside Stamford Bridge that their project can win him over, the Blues are mounting a serious challenge to snatch Palestra from Inter’s grasp.