Chelsea remain interested in Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo and will be at the front of the queue to sign him should an Old Trafford exit become realistic this summer.

The Red Devils are keen to negotiate a contract extension for the midfielder but talks have dragged on for longer than anticipated, although he is already tied down until 2027.

TEAMtalk understands that Mainoo wants to be paid in line with some of Man Utd’s biggest stars, but the club are actively trying to reduce the wage bill to get on a more solid financial footing.

There is resistance from the Man Utd hierarchy to green light big-money deals but they risk losing important players like Mainoo if they don’t match his demands.

Sources state that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the situation and would jump at the chance to sign the 19-year-old should the opportunity present itself.

The Blues have been in contact with Mainoo’s agents over a potential move. The youngster’s full focus is on Man Utd for now, but he could be one to watch this summer.

Several players could leave Man Utd in the coming months and although they want to keep Mainoo, his sale would go down as pure profit on the account books, which is beneficial in terms of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

Kobbie Mainoo ‘interested’ in Chelsea move – sources

Chelsea have found themselves back in the Premier League’s top four and there is hope that they will qualify for the Champions League next season.

UCL qualification would give Chelsea a major boost in terms of attracting elite players this summer. They also remain in a strong PSR position and plan to invest in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Like Man Utd, Chelsea do not want to overpay on player wages. However, qualifying for the Champions League means that pay packets could be considerably bolsters by bonuses and other clauses in player’s deals.

Sources state that Mainoo is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and living in London. He already has strong relationships with some of Chelsea’s youngsters, who he has played alongside for England’s youth teams.

There has been no confirmation of the asking price from sources of either club but with a potential contract spat and the need to raise funds at Man Utd, Chelsea see an opportunity for a good deal.

There have been some reports that Romeo Lavia could be sold by Chelsea to make way for Mainoo but sources say Lavia is happy with the Blues and Maresca is keen to keep him.

Lavia, 21, has made just 10 Premier League appearances and has been plagued by injuries since his move to Chelsea in 2023.

Chelsea round-up: Jobe Bellingham interest, David Hancko linked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Chelsea are one of several Premier League clubs interested in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham – brother of Real Madrid superstar, Jude.

Tottenham, Man Utd, and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who has played a key role in the Black Cats’ promotion push this term.

Chelsea are said to be considering a ‘big-money’ move for Bellingham. Sunderland are confident of keeping him, but are braced for offers if they miss out on promotion.

In other news, TEAMtalk contributor Rudy Galetti has reported that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko.

Chelsea have sounded out Hancko’s agents but aren’t alone in the race, with Tottenham and clubs from Italy also keen.

