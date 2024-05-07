Huge double Chelsea coup advancing, with signing of one of the greats greenlit and talks on for £65m playmaker

Chelsea intend to splash the cash once again this summer and a huge double signing that could catapult the Blues back into top four contention is taking shape, per reports.

Chelsea have endured yet another miserable campaign and may yet miss out on European qualification for a second season running.

Whether Mauricio Pochettino is removed as manager at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen. However, what is clear is the Blues won’t shy away from spending heavily in the market once again.

Chelsea are yet to see any meaningful returns from the vast bulk of their signings in the Todd Boehly era. Cole Palmer is the obvious exception, though one player – even one as talented as Palmer – cannot do it alone.

One area of the pitch the Blues are expected to make a splash in is between the sticks. Robert Sanchez has struggled since his £25m arrival from Brighton. Back-up Djordje Petrovic has stood up tall and grasped his opportunity, though a more established starter will be sought.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea have an opportunity to sign one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation – Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian, 31, has the green light to leave Atletico after 10 outstanding years at the club. Oblak has done little wrong, though Atletico aim to embark on a rebuild and will put the proceeds from Oblak’s sale towards buying a younger keeper and refreshing their ranks elsewhere.

Chelsea are understood to be considering a move, while TEAMtalk has learned the Blues are prepared to abandon their unofficial policy of signing youngster stars for a player the calibre of Oblak.

Reports have suggested a deal could be struck if a bid in the €30m region is tabled.

That could represent excellent value for a player who has won LaLiga’s Zamora Trophy on five occasions. That award is given to the goalkeeper who produced the lowest goals conceded per game ratio over the course of a season.

Chelsea in talks with Mudryk ally

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail bring news of Chelsea being in talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker, Georgiy Sudakov.

The 21-year-old Ukraine international primarily operates as an attacking midfielder and has bagged 15 goal contributions in 33 appearances this term.

Chelsea are said to be stepping up their interest in the player having already spoken with Sudakov’s camp. The purpose of the discussions was to ascertain the player’s interest in moving, as well as how much a deal might cost.

Furthermore, Shakhtar’s general director, Sergei Palkin, was in attendance for Chelsea’s 6-0 thumping of Everton three weeks ago.

As quoted by the Mail, Palkin subsequently confirmed Sudakov has a genuine chance to leave the club this summer. The Shakhtar chief also alluded to discussions with Chelsea.

“This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs,” said Palkin.

“We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment.

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

Sudakov’s deal with Shakhtar reportedly contains a mammoth release clause worth around £125m. However, Shakhtar will entertain more ‘sensible’ bids, with the Mail citing a £65m price tag.

Aiding Chelsea’s appeal is the presence of fellow Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk who is close friends and in regular contact with Sudakov.

