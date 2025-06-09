Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, undeterred by the reported £84m asking price, as they aim to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Sources indicate that the Premier League giants are prepared to negotiate, with a fee in the £65-70m range believed to be enough to secure the versatile forward’s signature this summer.

For their part, Frankfurt are holding firm, seeking top dollar, though insiders caution that some reported figures may reflect posturing rather than a fixed valuation.

Under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, Chelsea had hoped to finalize the deal before the Club World Cup, but with just 24 hours remaining, time is tight and the prospect is very, very unlikely.

Ekitike, 22, is enthusiastic about the move, drawn by the prospect of Premier League football and the chance to showcase his adaptability across multiple attacking roles.

Chelsea view him as a dynamic complement to new signing Liam Delap, offering tactical flexibility and long-term potential.

The club’s recruitment team believes Ekitike has the ceiling to rival Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, making him a high-priority target.

Zero PSR constraints for Chelsea in Ekitike chase

Chelsea’s financial position strengthens their hand, with the club boasting the most Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) headroom among Premier League sides this summer. This allows them to pursue Ekitike without the constraints faced by rivals.

While Liverpool have shown interest, sources confirm the Reds have yet to make formal moves. The Blues’ proactive approach, including direct contact with Ekitike’s camp, underscores their determination to land the Frenchman.

Ekitike’s blend of pace, technical ability, and positional versatility aligns perfectly with Maresca’s vision for a fluid, high-energy attack. Securing his signature would be a statement of intent from Chelsea, signaling their ambition to compete on multiple fronts next season.

As the clock ticks down, fans will be watching closely to see if the club can finalize a deal and add Ekitike to an already exciting squad, reshaping their forward line for the season ahead.

