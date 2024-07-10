Chelsea hunt electric forward who’s enjoyed ‘meteoric rise’, as summer signing linked with immediate exit

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Euro 2024 ace Francisco Conceicao, while new arrival Marc Guiu has already been linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea have made several changes to their first-team squad, with Thiago Silva, Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchinson leaving and four new players joining. The Blues have spent £54million to bring in Tosin Adarabioyo (free transfer), Omari Kellyman (£19m), Guiu (£5m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£30m), while a £51.6m deal has also been struck for Brazil wonderkid Estevao Willian to join next year.

Chelsea have therefore brought in players in crucial areas such as centre-half, central midfield and centre-forward. But they are not done there.

Chelsea are also hoping to tie up a deal for Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, too.

Plus, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea want to land a new striker and winger to make their attack more deadly.

Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion is a striker target for Todd Boehly’s side, while Karim Adeyemi is being looked at to bolster the left wing position.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has revealed that it is not the end of the world if Chelsea fail to snare a new centre-forward. Fresh reports coming out of Spain, meanwhile, state that Conceicao is a concrete winger target for the club.

The left-footed winger, who likes to play on the right flank, is the latest star to emerge from the Porto academy. Last term he notched eight goals and eight assists in 43 games for Porto, while the mercurial talent also bagged a last-minute winner for Portugal in their Euro 2024 win over the Czech Republic.

Chelsea transfers: Portugal ace a new target

Portugal were subsequently knocked out of the Euros by France in the quarter-finals, but Conceicao has done enough to convince Chelsea recruitment chiefs on his ability.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a ‘meteoric rise’ lately and his elite potential has got Chelsea thinking about a possible deal. The West London outfit are scouring the market for the best young players around, and Conceicao fits into that category.

Conceicao’s Porto contract includes an enticing €30m (£25m) release clause, though that is only valid until Monday. After that, Chelsea will have to pay an increased fee of €45m (£38m) to land the youngster.

Conceicao is represented by Jorge Mendes. The well-known agent is currently trying to find the best suitor for his client, and Chelsea are right in the mix to snap him up.

While Conceicao could soon arrive at Stamford Bridge, the Spanish press claim that Guiu is already being targeted as part of a Chelsea raid.

Sevilla like the look of the Barca academy graduate and are considering opening talks with Chelsea over a potential loan deal.

Sevilla’s approach appears doomed to fail, however. TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are ready to place their trust in Guiu and Nicolas Jackson as their main striker options if an experienced centre-forward cannot be captured.

