Chelsea player hurtling towards exit after agreeing move to increasingly confident Borussia Dortmund

Ian Maatsen has agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund ahead of his departure from Chelsea, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Maatsen could have left Chelsea in the summer, when they agreed a deal with the club who had just had him on loan, Burnley. However, it was not a move that the left-back wanted to make again, so he has since been fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge.

He has struggled to convince Mauricio Pochettino to give him too many opportunities in his preferred position, though, and an exit has once again been expected.

Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with Maatsen in recent weeks. Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that the Dutchman has agreed to go to the Bundesliga side.

Talks are now progressing between the two clubs in an attempt to finalise the January move.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph has reported that Borussia Dortmund are growing in confidence that they will complete the signing of Maatsen.

Although the 21-year-old has sometimes been playing as a winger this season, it is a separate pursuit from the Jadon Sancho saga, meaning it is possible Dortmund could take two players out of the Premier League this month.

They are aiming to take Sancho back on loan from Manchester United, where he has been frozen out by manager Erik ten Hag.

The deal for Maatsen could also be a loan if the Germans get their way. Per the Telegraph, Dortmund would prefer a loan, whereas Chelsea would prefer a sale.

Chelsea to grant Dortmund option to buy Maatsen

TEAMtalk can reveal the two clubs could find a compromise, since Chelsea are open to arranging a loan deal with an option to buy in Dortmund’s favour, which now seems to be the most likely outcome.

Maatsen is only under contract at Stamford Bridge until the end of next season, which is why his future has become a topic to resolve soon.

Moving to Dortmund would give him his first experience of a major European league on the continent, since he has spent his entire senior career so far in the English system.

At left-back, Dortmund let go of Raphael Guerreiro and Nico Schulz in the summer, but only brought in Ramy Bensebaini as a replacement.

Nevertheless, they have managed to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League. Coincidentally, in the round of 16, they will be up against PSV – the club from which Chelsea acquired Maatsen during his academy days.

