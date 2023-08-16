Ian Wright thinks new signing Moises Caicedo will help to take the Chelsea midfield to the next level, though he has expressed concern about the Blues scoring enough goals to really challenge the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea have signed six senior players this summer, with Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez and now Caicedo arriving at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have also continued to prepare for the future by bringing in exciting young talents such as Angelo Gabriel, Kendry Paez and Diego Moreira.

Chelsea smashed their own Prem transfer record by spending an initial £100m on Caicedo, as the deal has the potential to rise to £115m through very achievable add-ons.

Caicedo, who has shone for Brighton over the last 18 months, will become Mauricio Pochettino’s new defensive midfielder. This will allow Enzo Fernandez to play as a No.8 and get forward more often.

Chelsea could soon improve their midfield further with the capture of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, too. They have beaten Liverpool in the transfer pursuit by agreeing a £58m deal with Southampton for the Belgian, while he has also agreed personal terms.

When asked about Chelsea, former Arsenal striker Wright has expressed excitement about the role Caicedo will play. However, the pundit is unsure whether Chelsea have a strong enough forward line to get among the elite clubs.

“It’s a great move for Moises Caicedo, especially because he’ll be playing alongside Enzo Fernandez,” Wright said during an appearance on Premier League Productions (via Metro).

“I think Enzo and Caicedo will be the two in front of the defence that will really solidify it.

Ian Wright discusses Moises Caicedo and Chelsea chances this season

“But in respect of them being a challenge [to Man City and Arsenal], I don’t know who is going to score the goals for them.

“I think Chelsea will be in and around it. I still feel that Arsenal will be up there, without a shadow of a doubt.

“You look at somebody like Caicedo in the Brighton midfield, how brilliant he was and how good their defensive record was.

“Even at Arsenal, they missed a player like Thomas Partey at the end of last season.

“Those defensive midfielders do so much for the team, not just breaking play up, but the way they can progress the ball as well.

“It’s a position if you are playing that brand of football, with a defensive midfielder, then he becomes one of the pivotal players – it’s a very, very important player in the system now.”

Chelsea fans will be excited about the signing of Caicedo, as he has emerged into one of the best all-round midfielders in England during his time on the south coast.

Blues supporters will also have been excited about the deadly attacking link up between Nkunku and Jackson. Sadly though, Nkunku will miss the first few months of the campaign after sustaining a knee injury.

While Jackson should still be able to get among the goals, Nkunku’s absence will likely lessen his impact. As Wright alludes to, Chelsea may need to dip into the market one more time and sign another forward if they are to truly get in the mix for the league title this season.

