Ambitious reports in Spain claim Chelsea are planning to make a massive offer for a star Liverpool defender as manager Enzo Maresca looks to bring in a centre-back following the injury to Levi Colwill, and with the player’s stance on potentially leaving Anfield for Stamford Bridge also coming to light.

Liverpool and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in England, and both have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Liverpool, who won the Premier League title last season, have made seven major signings, including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, Chelsea have brought in Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap among eight new arrivals.

Chelsea are also in talks to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, as the Blues plan to build on their Conference League and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup success to mount a challenge to win the Premier League title this season.

Signing a new centre-back before the close of the summer transfer window was not a priority, but Colwill’s serious knee injury appears to have forced Chelsea into a rethink.

Chelsea manager Maresca has publicly said that replacing Colwill “is a priority”, and it has now been sensationally claimed in the Spanish media that last season’s Conference League winners are planning a raid on Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea are preparing an offer of €50million (£43.3m, $58.2m) to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep the France international centre-back, who now has just 11 months remaining on his deal.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that €50million (£43.3m, $58.2m) is what Liverpool want for Konate, a claim that respected Spanish publication AS made on July 15.

The report has noted Madrid’s interest in the 26-year-old, who was described as “world-class” by Aston Villa and England international striker Ollie Watkins on Villa’s YouTube channel in February 2025.

Liverpool have been in talks with Konate over a new deal for months, but there is no agreement in place yet.

Konate has been at Liverpool since 2021 and has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cp (twice) with the Reds.

Liverpool will NOT sell Ibrahima Konate to Chelsea

Defensa Central has noted in the report that Liverpool are ‘refusing’ to let Konate leave for Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League champions are not keen on strengthening Chelsea, who are their direct rivals.

The Blues won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer and will challenge for the Premier League title in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Spanish news outlet has added that Konate himself is leaning towards a move to Madrid.

While Defensa Central’s report about a potential offer from Chelsea for Konate has to be taken with a pinch of salt, this is not the first time that the Blues have looked at the Frenchman.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey reported in March that Chelsea had enquired about Konate and made his representatives aware that they hold an interest in signing him.

Konate is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet, and manager Arne Slot would not want to lose him now, especially to Chelsea.

There have also been positive reports in recent weeks regarding Liverpool’s quest to convince Konate to sign a new deal and not leave for Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

While reporting on X on July 23 that ‘Konate received a new contract proposal from Liverpool’, journalist Sacha Tavolieri noted: ‘This offer would significantly increase his wages. Konate now considering options as he opened the door off the record to Real Madrid recently’.

French journalist Abdellah Boulma wrote on X at 11:11am on August 1: “Liverpool and Ibrahima Konaté are still in talks over a contract extension. No full agreement yet, but the French defender is happy at the club and keen to stay. #LFC”

Journalist David Lynch has revealed that Konate’s ‘priority’ is to sign a new contract with Liverpool, even though the defender is aware that Madrid are keen on him.

Lynch said on Sports Mole’s YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that!

“But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

“The player is not desperate to get out of Liverpool or desperate to go to Real Madrid, it’s not that kind of situation just yet, but they will have to put a contract on the table that is attractive to the player and, as of yet, that hasn’t happened.”

