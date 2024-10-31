Icon’s career decision sparks €70m Chelsea, Bayern transfer battle for 25y/o star

Chelsea will reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich to sign Portugal star Diogo Costa as the Bavarians prepare for life without one of their best ever players.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea hold strong and long-term interest in Porto goalkeeper Costa. Blues scouts have been ‘impressed’ by his great performances for Porto and are eyeing him as a target amid Robert Sanchez’s ‘patchy’ form.

However, Bayern are ‘very interested’ in Costa too, viewing him as a perfect solution to their keeper headache.

CaughtOffside claim Germany icon Manuel Neuer is ‘considering retiring’ when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The legendary shot-stopper returned from a long-term injury last season and remains Bayern’s No 1, having made 12 appearances so far this term, though he is now 38 years old and resultantly weighing up his future at the top level.

As Bayern’s other keepers – Daniel Peretz and Sven Ulreich – are not equipped to succeed him, the Bundesliga giants are prepared to make contact for Costa.

There could soon be a bidding war between Chelsea and Bayern as Enzo Maresca’s side view Costa as a potential ‘world-class’ keeper who could catapult them back in the mix for Premier League and Champions League glory.

Porto want to be well compensated if Costa leaves though and have set his price tag at €70million (£58.6m / $76m).

The report adds that Manchester United have long been admirers of the 25-year-old too, even before Andre Onana moved to Old Trafford.

But Chelsea and Bayern are the two clubs leading the charge for Costa as things stand, as United will only move for him if new boss Ruben Amorim decides he does not want to use Onana.

Sanchez at risk of being replaced

Maresca reiterated recently that Sanchez remains his first-choice keeper, despite backup Filip Jorgensen impressing in cup competitions.

While Sanchez is capable of making great saves, he has also been guilty of some poor errors in a Chelsea shirt.

This has led some sections of the club’s fanbase to believe he has to be replaced if the Blues are to reach the summit of English and European football once again.

Jorgensen would be on hand to start for Chelsea immediately if Sanchez gets dropped, though club chiefs are clearly looking at Costa as an elite option to solve their keeper issues for good.

Neuer, meanwhile, could retire alongside fellow Bayern hero Thomas Muller, who is understood to be considering his future after entering the final year of his contract. The forward is keen on speaking with MLS clubs about a lucrative move to the US before he makes a firm decision on hanging up his boots.

Chelsea news: Star’s Man Utd snub, City pursuit

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana has refused to entertain talk that he could swap Chelsea for Premier League rivals Man Utd.

Following Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday – which was avenged by the Magpies on Wednesday – Fofana was asked by a United fan if he would consider a switch to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old was filmed laughing, before saying: “Never.” The fan then added: “Why not?” To which Fofana wagged his finger with an amused grin on his face.

Fofana could soon have fresh competition for a starting spot in central defence. Sources recently confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Manchester City star Ruben Dias.

The Portugal international is at risk of being sold by City as they look to revamp their backline in the near future.

That is despite Dias featuring regularly under Pep Guardiola, and the fact his contract runs until June 2027.