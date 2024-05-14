Chelsea are set for an important few weeks as they nail down their plans for next season, with a new centre-forward their priority for the summer.

Under pressure manager Mauricio Pochettino will discover his fate in the near future and TEAMtalk sources say that some key targets will be revealed and the market attacked.

One name who has never left Chelsea’s shortlist list is Victor Osimhen. We understand that Blues’ recruitment chiefs have identified him as “the perfect striker for Chelsea.”

Recent reports have suggested that Osimhen’s fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain had all but agreed a deal with the Napoli star, but TEAMtalk understands that is not the case.

As previously reported, Chelsea remains his favoured destination due to his love of former Striker Didier Drogba and his desire to play in the Premier League.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that “if Chelsea want Victor, he is there waiting but it is up to them.”

Osimhen would be a perfect signing for Chelsea

PSG are just one of the other sides monitoring the Nigerian international’s situation.

Arsenal have had a look but are angling towards other targets meaning that as things stand there is a clear path for Chelsea to get the deal done.

The Blues’ board will continue to find and sign the best young players on the globe as part of their project and long-term plans for the club.

They do not want to stretch their budget too much and therefore will have to be creative if going for one of the worlds best goal scorers in Osimhen.

Fans are always happy to see the best young talent coming to Stamford Bridge but there is no doubt that they want to see some of the biggest names in the game lining up for their side next season.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea will also look to add more experience in the squad but that will be strategic and not at the cost of their long term goals.

That is also something that current boss Pochettino has stressed previously, asking for some experienced players to take the pressure off and aid the development of his young squad.

Osimhen would fit that mould. At 25-years-old, he has Champions League experience and lifted the Serie A title with Napoli last season. He also has 20 goals in 27 caps for Nigeria.

The fact is, if Chelsea want Osimhen he is theirs to get. However, but its up to the board to pay and Winstanley and co. to get the deal over the line.

The striker has a £113m release clause in his Napoli contract but Chelsea will try to be creative with the deal and drive his price down.